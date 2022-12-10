Minor, Merrimack Warriors to host Tynes, Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Merrimack Warriors (2-10)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Maine in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Warriors are 2-2 in home games. Merrimack gives up 67.4 points and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Black Bears are 2-3 on the road. Maine is fourth in the America East scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 14.3 points. Kellen Tynes is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.