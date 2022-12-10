ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Minor, Merrimack Warriors to host Tynes, Maine Black Bears

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Merrimack Warriors (2-10)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Maine in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Warriors are 2-2 in home games. Merrimack gives up 67.4 points and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Black Bears are 2-3 on the road. Maine is fourth in the America East scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 14.3 points. Kellen Tynes is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

