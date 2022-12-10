ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pittsburgh aims to keep win streak going, hosts Buffalo

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -201, Sabres +169; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins head into a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres as winners of four games in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 14-8-4 record overall and a 7-3-2 record on its home ice. The Penguins rank 10th in NHL play with 92 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Buffalo is 12-13-1 overall and 6-5-0 on the road. The Sabres lead NHL play with 104 total goals (averaging 4.0 per game).

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has eight goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 21 goals and 19 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (illness), Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper-body).

Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger’s successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period. Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games. Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.” Mark Howe told Ovechkin exactly that when they sat down last week. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to pass Gordie, congratulations, but you have to have your sights set on No. 99,‘’’ Howe recalled Wednesday, referring to Gretzky’s longtime sweater number. ”Because once you start getting close and once you see that it’s within reach, it makes it a huge motivating factor.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Linebackers Edmunds, Milano add size, speed to Bills defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a 2-yard loss in a 20-12 win on Sunday. “It’s an example of what you’re talking about, just a symmetry between the two of them,” Frazier said. “We got done exactly what we wanted to get done, but it was an adjustment within the defense that would not have been made if they were, say, two young guys out there,” he added. “But because it’s Matt and Tremaine, they’ve been together for so long, they made it work. Like, wow. I mean, that’s the value of those two guys playing together.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Ready to Ball: LaMelo returns to Hornets against Pistons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball returned Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing 11 games because of an ankle injury. Ball played in only his fourth game of the season. The Hornets have lost five straight to fall to 7-20. Ball was sidelined after reinjuring his left ankle Nov. 16 when he stepped on a fan’s foot while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds. He initially sprained his ankle when he stepped on an Anthony GIll’s foot in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards, causing him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season. Ball returned Nov. 12, but reinjured the ankle in his third game back. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Ball was able to do more in practice this week and expects that he’ll “still be able to play a decent amount of minutes.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Bowles says it’s time Buccaneers decide who they want to be

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. Not even with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy