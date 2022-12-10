ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Golden Knights take on the Bruins after overtime victory

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Boston Bruins (21-3-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Vegas has an 8-6-0 record in home games and a 19-8-1 record overall. The Golden Knights are ninth in the league with 93 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Boston is 21-3-1 overall and 7-4-0 on the road. The Bruins are 6-2-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith has scored 12 goals with six assists for the Golden Knights. William Carrier has five goals over the last 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has nine goals and 12 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 10 goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (personal), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

