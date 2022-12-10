ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
Honor procession is a tribute to fallen New Tripoli firefighters

The fire service is a universal brotherhood. When a first responder loses their life in service to their community, it is a loss to all of their comrades in the service. That truism was evident last week as hundreds of firefighters and scores of emergency vehicles lined the route of two hearses as they traveled Route 309, Route 100, Tilghman Street and Parkway Road from the fire station of Community Fire Company New Tripoli to the Lehigh County Coroner’s facility in the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center, along Broadway, in South Whitehall Township Dec. 8.
How fast can a Christmas tree go up in flames?

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together but that also means a greater risk of a fire. Setting up lights and holiday displays are part of the season that can be the most joyous time of year, but can also be dangerous. “A Christmas […]
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ transforms for the holidays

CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. Alstede Farms, a first-generation family farm in Morris County, has released its schedule of events and activities for December. Brunch with Santa. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, visitors can have brunch with Santa. Enjoy the festive...
Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023

JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
