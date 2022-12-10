Read full article on original website
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to WorkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft SchemeBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village GrantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown, Mansfield cops take kids shopping during ‘Shop with a Cop’
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Christmas came early for kids in Hackettstown and Mansfield Township as the Hackettstown-Mansfield PBA Local 369 held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday night. This is the fourth year the police benevolent association held the event. At Tuesday’s event, children...
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
One baby later. Owner sets reopening date for Bake House in Phillipsburg.
Six months after shutting down and one baby later, Bake House on Main has set a reopening date. The owner Amber Santini announced via Facebook the bakery will open just ahead of Dec. 25 with a new Christmas menu to celebrate the launch. Ahead of the holidays, the bakery will...
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
lvpnews.com
Honor procession is a tribute to fallen New Tripoli firefighters
The fire service is a universal brotherhood. When a first responder loses their life in service to their community, it is a loss to all of their comrades in the service. That truism was evident last week as hundreds of firefighters and scores of emergency vehicles lined the route of two hearses as they traveled Route 309, Route 100, Tilghman Street and Parkway Road from the fire station of Community Fire Company New Tripoli to the Lehigh County Coroner’s facility in the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center, along Broadway, in South Whitehall Township Dec. 8.
How fast can a Christmas tree go up in flames?
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together but that also means a greater risk of a fire. Setting up lights and holiday displays are part of the season that can be the most joyous time of year, but can also be dangerous. “A Christmas […]
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ transforms for the holidays
CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. Alstede Farms, a first-generation family farm in Morris County, has released its schedule of events and activities for December. Brunch with Santa. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, visitors can have brunch with Santa. Enjoy the festive...
Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem. Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.
Bucks Community Supports Daughter After Sellersville Mom's Mysterious Disappearance
With her mother officially missing and her father in police custody, the Bucks County community is rallying around Emma Capaldi. As Daily Voice previously reported, Emma reported her mother, 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi, as missing on Oct. 12. She had last seen her mother two days earlier at the family home in Sellersville, police have said.
wrnjradio.com
Easton couple’s $1M gift to St. Luke’s will fund patient care, medical education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus expands presence, services in New Jersey with Hillcrest Plaza acquisition
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment...
Brick Township police seek info on dogs missing or fostered from 'Crazy Rescue Ladies'
Brick Township Police are looking for anyone who fostered pets for, or surrendered pets to, the “Crazy Rescue Ladies.”
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown man accused of headbutting, throwing soda can that hit woman’s face
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man was charged Saturday night after he allegedly head-butted a woman and then threw a soda can that hit her in the face, according to police. On December 10, at around 11:11 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Main Street...
rew-online.com
Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023
JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
sauconsource.com
Olden Days, 1922: Inquest Held in Wake of Deadly Wassergass Road Accident
Note: To view clippings of the original news stories referenced herein, scroll down. The Christmas of 1922 was no doubt a sad one for many Hellertown residents, who were mourning the Dec. 23 death of a borough man killed in an accident on Wassergass Road. On Christmas Eve, The Morning...
