Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Selena Gomez and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams join forces to produce female-focused music documentary Won't Be Silent... after Selena's own documentary
Selena Gomez and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are collaborating on a new project. The 30-year-old singer and actress — who recently scored her first-ever Golden Globes nomination — and the 49-year-old politician are teaming up to produce an upcoming music documentary for the streaming service Discovery+.
This L.A. actor was stunned when an El Compadre manager scolded him for kissing his date
Actor and comedian Drew Droege, who is gay, said a manager at the Echo Park restaurant El Compadre recently reprimanded him and his date for kissing.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date
Follows a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, as they create an unexpected friendship and travel together in the boy's search for home. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse 2022.
The Pale Blue Eye (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson
Set in 1830, The Pale Blue Eye follows a world-weary detective named Augustus Landor, who is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome m–der of a cadet at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. The Pale Blue Eye 2022. Stymied by the cadets'...
Life Upside Down (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Bob Odenkirk
Life Upside Down (aka Worlds Apart) follows three couples, connected by friendship, love and work, who are each stuck in their respective homes in Los Angeles during the beginning of lockdown. Worlds Apart movie. Finally forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on,...
Blaze (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Julia Savage, Simon Baker
After accidentally witnessing a violent c—-, a young girl is left catatonic with shock, and struggles to make sense of what she saw, ultimately finding renewal in the inestimable world of her own imagination. Blaze 2022. Genre : Animation / Crime / Drama / Fantasy. Country...
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
George & Tammy (Episode 3) “We’re Gonna Hold On”, trailer, release date
The President and First Lady of Country Music are on top of the world: hit after hit, award after award, and a new baby to boot. However, when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself in Las Vegas, Tammy is forced to question whether George can handle the pressures of superstardom. George & Tammy | Showtime.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date
Jack Ryan races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: December 21, 2022 at 12am...
