TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Selena Gomez and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams join forces to produce female-focused music documentary Won't Be Silent... after Selena's own documentary

Selena Gomez and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are collaborating on a new project. The 30-year-old singer and actress — who recently scored her first-ever Golden Globes nomination — and the 49-year-old politician are teaming up to produce an upcoming music documentary for the streaming service Discovery+.
GEORGIA STATE
startattle.com

Life Upside Down (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Bob Odenkirk

Life Upside Down (aka Worlds Apart) follows three couples, connected by friendship, love and work, who are each stuck in their respective homes in Los Angeles during the beginning of lockdown. Startattle.com – Worlds Apart movie. Finally forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on,...
startattle.com

Blaze (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Julia Savage, Simon Baker

After accidentally witnessing a violent c—-, a young girl is left catatonic with shock, and struggles to make sense of what she saw, ultimately finding renewal in the inestimable world of her own imagination. Startattle.com – Blaze 2022. Genre : Animation / Crime / Drama / Fantasy. Country...
startattle.com

George & Tammy (Episode 3) “We’re Gonna Hold On”, trailer, release date

The President and First Lady of Country Music are on top of the world: hit after hit, award after award, and a new baby to boot. However, when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself in Las Vegas, Tammy is forced to question whether George can handle the pressures of superstardom. Startattle.com – George & Tammy | Showtime.
startattle.com

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Jack Ryan races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III. Startattle.com – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: December 21, 2022 at 12am...

