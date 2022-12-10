Read full article on original website
Related
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said.
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
Gianluca Vialli steps away from Italy duties for health reasons
Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli is stepping away from his role with the national federation for health reasons, the 58-year-old who has pancreatic cancer said on Wednesday.
Christmas vacations: 15 of the best places to go
From Germany to Mexico, these 15 destinations around the world traditionally offer up some of the best holiday atmosphere for a Christmas-themed vacation.
It's no great surprise that the European Parliament is engulfed in a corruption scandal
The European Union has spent the past few days reeling from one of the worst scandals to hit Brussels in decades.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0