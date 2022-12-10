Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Upper Snake River Plain Light Snowfall Accumulations Expected Tonight A fast moving system will swing through eastern Idaho this evening and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Accumulations across the area will likely be in the 1-2 inch range with some locally higher amounts possible around American Falls and Pocatello possible if the highest moisture tracks a bit further east than currently forecast. Either way, expect gradually deteriorating travel conditions later this evening and into the overnight. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO