Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches likely in the mountains south of Burley. * WHERE...Around Shoshone into the Eastern Magic Valley and into the Albion Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Upper Snake River Plain Light Snowfall Accumulations Expected Tonight A fast moving system will swing through eastern Idaho this evening and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Accumulations across the area will likely be in the 1-2 inch range with some locally higher amounts possible around American Falls and Pocatello possible if the highest moisture tracks a bit further east than currently forecast. Either way, expect gradually deteriorating travel conditions later this evening and into the overnight. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
