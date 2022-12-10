Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches likely in the mountains south of Burley. * WHERE...Around Shoshone into the Eastern Magic Valley and into the Albion Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO