Why is Tiger Woods in a golf cart for The Match? Latest injury makes it 'hard getting from point A to point B'

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How good is Kiyan Anthony? Son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony set to face off with Bronny James
We're over 20 years removed from the legendary high school basketball matchup between St. Vincent-St. Mary's and Oak Hill Academy, where LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony went head-to-head on a national stage. Those two have already played over two decades in the NBA, cementing their future Hall of Fame legacies,...
Sporting News
Warriors' Draymond Green accuses ejected fan of threatening his life in latest incident involving fans and NBA players
A fan was thrown out of the Warriors-Bucks game on Tuesday after exchanging words with Golden State forward Draymond Green. During the third quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the free throw line, a fan sitting courtside heckled Green, who then responded before running to the other end of the floor. Just over a minute later, at the next stoppage, Green pointed out the fan to a referee who notified security. The fan was then ejected and escorted out.
Sporting News
DeMar DeRozan trade rumors: Best 4 landing spots if Bulls leading scorer isn't untouchable
While a report in the first week of December indicated that the Bulls have no interest in trading the five-time All-Star, both DeRozan and the team continue to show up in trade rumors. First, ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned that a certain franchise in Los Angeles has discussed the possibility of...
Sporting News
Zion Williamson, the MVP race and 1st place in the West: Pelicans win streak powering the NBA's hottest story
Have you been paying attention to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? If not, it might be time to direct your attention to what's going on in the Crescent City. It wasn't too long ago that The Sporting News' Kyle Irving issued an advisory that Williamson and the Pelicans were on the verge of establishing themselves as contenders in the West. After a few resounding statements, consider their contender status established.
Sporting News
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: TV channel, live stream, time for Warriors vs. Bucks Tuesday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than this. On Tuesday, two of the NBA's biggest stars go head-to-head when Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks host Stephen Curry's Warriors. It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Warriors, but Curry has been spectacular. He's averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds through 24 games, numbers that are as good as — if not better — than his unanimous MVP season.
Comments / 0