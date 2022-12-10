Read full article on original website
Justin Sun Withdraws $100M BUSD From Binance Exchange
CZ said that the transaction was part of the company’s plan to use cross-chain swaps. Later Justin Sun deposited $100 million USDC into Binance. On Wednesday, Justin Sun, founder of the Tron, withdrew 100 million BUSD stablecoins. The one hundred million BUSD withheld was deposited into the Paxos Treasury. On Tuesday, Binance CEO CZ said that Justin Sun’s transfer of 100 million USDC to Binance is an integral aspect of deploying BUSD on Tron via cross-chain swaps.
Platypus Launches Native Stablecoin USP
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Platypus Finance is launching USP, a protocol-native stablecoin. USP’s deployment has emerged from Platypus’ goal of improving capital efficiency for its users. USP also resolves long-running collateral issues associated with stablecoins. The native Platypus Finance stablecoin has been designed to reduce the liquidity fragmentation and scattered assets that are endemic to many protocols.
Microsoft To Purchase 4% Stake in London Stock Exchange Group
The exchange will be able to use Microsoft’s cloud and data analytics services going forward. The major stock exchange said they anticipate the agreement to boost their revenue. Microsoft, a titan in the American software industry, has announced a 10-year strategic relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)....
Australia Plans Major Revisions in Crypto Regulations by Early 2023
The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. Australia wants to find a middle ground between innovation and crypto regulation. Australia’s government said on Wednesday, December 14 that it is doing the necessary to enhance crypto service provider regulation. The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. In order to determine which kind of digital assets they want to regulate.
Lack of Power Resources Mounts Pressure on Crypto Miners in Cuba
The Cuban Telecom corporation cannot run the telecom grid during periodic outages. Blackouts have made crypto mining in Cuba unfeasible. In Cuba, cryptocurrency has advanced to the point that its inhabitants may use it to purchase goods online from outside, recharge their mobile phones and the internet, and send and receive money from family and friends living outside of the country. However, challenges remain for cryptocurrency mining to achieve the same degree of ubiquity.
Binance Labs Leads Funding in Web3 Security Firm GoPlus Security
The firm wants to build a security service marketplace by the end of 2022. The startup has already provided security information to thirteen different blockchains. Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced it would lead a private round II for GoPlus Security. A move that is in line with the company’s aggressive investment ambitions despite the current bear market. Not much is known about the investment’s worth.
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Pledges to Eliminate Loans by 2023
As of September 30th, the company claims that it has loaned out $6.1 billion. The company’s total assets surpassed $68 billion in the third quarter alone. In light of the rising speculation that Tether’s increasing amount of secured loans may lead to the downfall of the stablecoin issuer, Tether issued an official statement later today. The cryptocurrency corporation has decided to reduce its credit exposure to zero by 2023.
Thailand SEC Warns of Stricter Crypto Regulations Post FTX Fall
The protection of investors and the tracking of emerging dangers will be top priorities. Companies were also advised by the agency not to use deceptive or misleading claims. Due to the FTX’s demise, another financial regulator stepped in. To safeguard its citizens’ savings, the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to implement stricter rules on crypto assets in line with those of the international market.
Amidst the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises $20m+ From Over 150 Strategic Contributors
New York, New York, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the Founding Team of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Web3 startup Nillion has closed a $20m+ fundraise from strategic partners and investors. The project is based on...
Tron’s Native Stablecoin USDD Depegs, Now Trading at $0.97
Apparently, after Sun’s massive trade, USDD is currently at $0.974. With a current market valuation of $708 million, USDD is the ninth biggest stablecoin. Early on Monday, Justin Sun said on Twitter that he had swapped over $773,000 worth of Tron’s native stablecoin USDD. Sun said that he has converted over $200,000 worth of USDC. And $570,000 worth of USDT to the stable currency USDD.
Canada Issues New Stringent Guidelines For Crypto Exchanges
The regulator requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own. Exchanges will have to comply with prohibition on margin and leverage trading. If they want to operate in Canada, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to comply with stricter regulations. Such as a prohibition on margin and leverage trading. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released new guidelines on Monday. That requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own.
Largest European Stablecoin STATIS EURS Now On XDC Network
STATIS puts Europe’s largest stablecoin upon XDC network. STATIS aims to take a faster Web3.0 integration and approach powered by XDC. Value of EURS spikes up suddenly and regains stablecoin momentum back. The debate upon the stablecoins has been the most anticipated topic for the year 2022. Most people...
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
Michael Cotton’s Exclusive Interview With TheNewsCrypto
Decipher 2022, a second annual gathering of the Algorand foundation held in Dubai was a massive success. The active community engagement portrayed confidence in the existing blockchain technology. Following below is an exclusive interview of delegates conducted by TheNewsCrypto. About Michael Cotton. Michael Cotton is the CPO and Economic Strategist...
Binance U.S Introduces Binance Pay Service For U.S Users
The service went into beta internationally in February 2021 for peer-to-peer payments. The exchange clarified that all Pay transactions would be free of any gas or fees. After being available to clients outside the United States since 2021. Binance US has now implemented the Binance Pay service for cryptocurrency transactions.
FTX Collapse May Lead Crypto Brokerage Genesis to Go Bankrupt
Crypto lending Genesis is expected to file for bankruptcy. The collapse of FTX and Alameda had a great impact on Genesis. Drawdowns of loans can prevent Genesis and DCG from bankruptcy. Significantly, the entire market has been affected by the ongoing crisis of FTX and Alameda over recent months. All...
Will the BUSD Upon Paxos Survive?
BUSD gets regulated by the NYDFS for Ethereum (ETH) through Paxos. BUSD complies fully with the regulations of NYDFS. Speculations arise on the trustworthiness of BUSD. Apart from just having a native coin, the world’s largest global exchange, the Bianance, has now come up with their very own stablecoin, known as the BUSD. Thai stablecoin is completely backed up directly with US dollars as cash.
Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Desperately Seeking Funds To Survive
Argo disclosed selling part of the Bitcoin it had mined during the market downturn. The firm said it was back in business on the LSE as of December 12. In an effort to avoid bankruptcy, crypto mining company Argo Blockchain has been seeking to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” and negotiate the sale of its assets, according to a company blog post.
Gaming Platform Azarus to list on Uniswap – onramps multi-million streaming audience to blockchain
San Francisco, USA, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Azarus will be hosting a keynote stream in partnership with Animoca Brands at 7am UTC on Wednesday, December 14th (11pm PST on Tuesday, December 13th) to reveal the imminent listing on Uniswap of the AzaCoin, an ERC-20 Token on Ethereum Mainnet, which will list on Uniswap on January 11, 2023.
Binance Withdrawals Surge after the FUD on its Proof of Reserve Report
Binance’s net outflows reached $902 million in the last 24 hours. Binance CEO CZ tweeted, “Ignore FUD. Keep building.”. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance, flooded with withdrawals on Monday following several news stories about the controversy among the Department of Justice (DOJ) charges. In addition, Binance native token BNB has experienced significant declines in its market cap.
