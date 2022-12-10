Video: Caleb Williams Heisman Trophy Media Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As we’re only hours away from finding out whether quarterback Caleb Williams will be the eighth USC Trojans football player to win the Heisman Trophy, the media had a chance on Saturday to ask questions in a 30-minute Q&A session in downtown New York City. The sophomore All-American gave more in depth answers than ever before and even dropped some fresh tidbits along the way.

First, Caleb was asked if he got some advice from former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart. As Williams related to the media, Leinart passed down his thoughts on how to handle the sometimes overwhelming moment of being in the Big Apple for the Heisman ceremony.

One of the interesting insights during the media day was the depth of discussion Caleb had with others in choosing the Trojans after departing Oklahoma. Most think they know by now about the whole Oklahoma-to-USC process of joining Lincoln Riley. It wasn’t that simple. Within Caleb’s family, there was not “go-to-Los Angeles” open agreement. Williams talks about the very intense discussions that he had with his dad, but in the end he used his dad’s own philosophy to him to finalize the decision to come to USC. Caleb also talked about the time and place when he finally decided he was going to play at USC for Lincoln Riley.

Caleb also talks about learning some of the USC perks of winning the Heisman and how he was amazed that his USC jersey number would be retired. Williams was also asked what he would do if a recruited USC player of the future wanted to wear his retired uniform? Caleb had a very humanistic response to the question.

Of course, there was also a question about whether Caleb would be using “nail art” at tonight’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Concerned with his own fashion attire, Williams gave a very legitimate and smartly thoughtful answer to the nails question.

And we learned that one of the other Heisman finalists was actually a recruiting host for Caleb when he was on a recruiting visit to that university. Who was it?

Once again for the national media, Caleb Williams was a thoughtful old soul in a young man’s body.