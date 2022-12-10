Ethereum’s core developer have set March 2023 as the provisional date for “Shanghai,” which is Ethereum’s next network upgrade. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held on 8 December 2022, a provisional timeline for the completion of the Shanghai upgrade, also known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4895, was set. This upgrade will enable users to withdraw their staked funds from the Ethereum blockchain, a feature that is currently not available. According to Cointelegraph, “developers will aim for May or June 2023 to launch the Ethereum Improvement Protocol (EIP) 4844 upgrade that will introduce proto-danksharding to the network.”

2 DAYS AGO