U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs -FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned (9984.T) British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Binance Records Over $3 Billion in Outflows as Its Proof of Reserves Fails to Calm Investors
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recorded over $3 billion in outflows over 24 hours as investors are pulling their funds off of the platform amid concerns it may not be able to honor withdrawals in case of a bank run. According to data from Nansen the exchange has recorded its...
Coinbase to Honor Commitment to Support Flare ($FLR) Airdrop for $XRP Holders
Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed it intends to honor its commitment to support the Flare ($FLR) token airdrop for users who held $XRP at the time of the snapshot, which was back on December 12, 2020. According to a series of tweets Coinbase shared with its users, the airdrop...
$ETH: Withdrawal of Staked Funds Could Become Possible by March 2023
Ethereum’s core developer have set March 2023 as the provisional date for “Shanghai,” which is Ethereum’s next network upgrade. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held on 8 December 2022, a provisional timeline for the completion of the Shanghai upgrade, also known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4895, was set. This upgrade will enable users to withdraw their staked funds from the Ethereum blockchain, a feature that is currently not available. According to Cointelegraph, “developers will aim for May or June 2023 to launch the Ethereum Improvement Protocol (EIP) 4844 upgrade that will introduce proto-danksharding to the network.”
$BTC: Standard Chartered Says Bitcoin Price Could Fall As Low as $5,000 in 2023
Standard Chartered, a multinational bank with with “85,000 employees and a presence in 59 markets”, has reportedly said that the Bitcoin price could fall to $5,000 next year. According to a report by CNBC, in a note titled “The financial-market surprises of 2023”, Eric Robertsen, global head of...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Platypus Launches Native Stablecoin USP
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Platypus Finance is launching USP, a protocol-native stablecoin. USP’s deployment has emerged from Platypus’ goal of improving capital efficiency for its users. USP also resolves long-running collateral issues associated with stablecoins. The native Platypus Finance stablecoin has been designed to reduce the liquidity fragmentation and scattered assets that are endemic to many protocols.
InvestAnswers Host Explains Why Fair Value for Solana ($SOL) Is $52.61
On Tuesday (13 December 2022), James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, shared his thoughts on Solana ($SOL). Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay...
Goldman Sachs: Gold Is a Better Long-Term Investment Than Bitcoin ($BTC)
Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has revealed it expects gold to outperform the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) over the long-term over its demand drivers, while expecting the cryptocurrency to be more influenced by tighter financial conditions. In a research note, the bank wrote that gold is a “useful portfolio diversifier”...
$ADA: Hoskinson Explains Why Making Solana a Sidechain of Cardano Is a Great Idea
Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Input Output Global (“IOG), the blockchain technology firm responsible for the development of Cardano ($ADA), recently explained how Solana ($SOL) could become a partner of Cardano ($ADA). According to a report by The Daily Hodl, during a surprise AMA session streamed live on...
Cardano Founder: $ADA Is Not a Security but There’s No Telling Whom SEC Will Fight Next
Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Input Output Global (“IOG), the blockchain technology firm responsible for the development of Cardano ($ADA), has recently commented on what would happen if U.S. regulators were to consider $ADA a security. During an ask me anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Hoskinson commented on...
Morningstar Ventures Invests $5M to Open 37xDubai, a Novel NFT Art Gallery in Central Dubai
Morningstar Ventures, an investment firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology, is opening its first interactive digital art gallery in the heart of Dubai. Located in the Burj Daman Tower (DIFC area), ‘37xDubai’ is positioned amidst Dubai’s business and lifestyle center. 37xDubai aims to bridge art...
$ADA: Cardano Founder on the ‘Hardest Product’ IOG Has ‘Ever Worked On’
Last Thursday (8 December 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Input Output Global (“IOG), the blockchain technology firm responsible for the development of Cardano ($ADA), talked about upcoming confidentiality platform Midnight. Last month, the city of Edinburgh in Scotland, which is “the birthplace of Cardano’s Ouroboros protocol”, hosted...
