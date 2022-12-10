ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeEO7_0je0enWk00
FILE - Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de Leon sits in chamber before starting the Los Angeles City Council meeting on Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Leon was involved in a fight with an activist at a holiday event Friday night, Dec. 9. The altercation involving Leon occurred at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park, the Los Angeles Times reported. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member embroiled in a scandal over racist remarks and an activist fought at a Friday night holiday event.

The activist and Kevin de León got into an altercation at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Earlier on Friday, de León attended his first City Council meeting in nearly two months following a scandal that erupted after a recording surfaced in October of former council President Nury Martinez, outgoing Councilman Gil Cedillo, de León and a labor union leader participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while the participants schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.

Martinez resigned. Cedillo lost a June election and his last day in office is Monday. De León has apologized and said he has no plans to resign.

De León said in a statement to the newspaper that he was assaulted Friday night, while activists said the council member was the aggressor.

The Times reported two local activist organizations, RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity, posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between De León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.

De León’s office said Reedy and other activists were at fault. De León spokesperson Pete Brown said the council member was head-butted by Reedy, a member of his staff was elbowed in the face and a volunteer was punched in the arm, the Times reported.

De León’s statement to the Times said they were “violently and physically assaulted by self-proclaimed activists at a community holiday event to the dismay of a multitude of families and children who were there to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting and to receive toys and food.”

“The escalating rhetoric is hitting a fever pitch, transcending from verbal threats into actual acts of violence and must end before more serious harm or loss of life occurs,” the statement said. “Violence is not free speech and has no place in politics or democracy.”

Shakeer Rahman, an attorney representing Reedy, called de León “a disgrace” in a statement to the Times Friday night.

“Video footage clearly shows him and his supporters initiating this assault while Mr. Reedy stands prone,” Rahman said. “Not only has Kevin de León lost all political legitimacy, his claims that he was the one attacked here simply underscores how he’s lost touch with reality.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As of Monday, de Leon, a former state legislator, is the only council member still resisting calls from President Joe Biden to step down, while continuing to collect his annual salary of nearly $229,000 — among the most lucrative paydays for city council members in the nation. Gil Cedillo, another councilman involved in the scandal over a leaked recording of racist insults emerged in October, had vanished from public view within days of its disclosure but refused to resign. His term expired Monday at 12:01 a.m., after he lost a reelection bid earlier this year. Continuing fallout from the racism scandal is one challenge that will confront the city’s new mayor, Democrat Karen Bass, as she takes office Monday. Meanwhile, three other current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

California city agrees to end discriminatory housing policy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California city agreed to pay $1 million and end a discriminatory housing policy aimed at evicting criminals that disproportionately drove Black people and Latino renters from their homes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing the first settlement of its kind. The city of Hesperia, San Bernardino County and its sheriff’s department engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination that violated the Fair Housing Act and Civil Rights Act, according to a consent order. “Hesperia’s ordinance was a blatantly racially discriminatory solution to a problem that didn’t exist,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said. “This meant evictions of entire families for conduct involving one tenant or even guests or estranged family members. It meant evictions of the survivors of domestic violence. It meant evictions in the absence of concrete and real evidence of criminal activity.” The “historic” settlement was the first in a case challenging so-called “crime-free” housing ordinances and should send a message to an estimated 2,000 cities nationwide that have similar policies in place that are often discriminatory, Clarke said.
HESPERIA, CA
HeySoCal

MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
proclaimerscv.com

If Criminals are Illegal Immigrants, Los Angeles does Not Want to Punish Them

What results from prioritizing releasing criminals from custody and mixing that with strong support for sanctuary city laws?. The result is Los Angeles, which now intends to release criminals if they are also present in the country illegally. George Gascon, the district attorney for Los Angeles County, has instructed prosecutors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Lawmaker hit with racial slurs during meeting to address racism

The Board of Supervisors in the once-solid Republican stronghold of Orange County, California, put forth a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. The resolution was unanimously adopted, but was met with contempt by some audience members in attendance, with at least one heard on video yelling an ethnic slur. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Thomas Pynchon sells archives to Huntington Library

NEW YORK (AP) — The archives of Thomas Pynchon, including correspondence, handwritten notes and the typescripts for such classic novels as “Gravity’s Rainbow” and “V.”, have been acquired by the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. The library announced the transaction Wednesday. Financial terms...
SAN MARINO, CA
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Man is Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants

December 7, 2022 - A California man pleaded guilty today to conspiring with Peruvian-based call-centers that defrauded Spanish-speaking United States residents by falsely threatening. them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences. According to court documents, Luis Rendon, 60, of Harbor City, California, operated a distribution center that helped the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy