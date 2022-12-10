ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HollywoodLife

Gisele Flies To Brazil With Kids Ben, 13, & Vivian, 10, Ahead Of 1st Christmas Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen, 42, is officially out of the country for the holidays following her divorce from football star Tom Brady, 45. In photos, the former supermodel was seen arriving at an airport in her home country of Brazil on Monday, December 12, with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She rocked a casual set of off-white sweats as she held hands with Vivian, tying the sweatshirt around her waist and opting for a matching comfy t shirt.
Golf.com

2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are back for the 2022 PNC Championship, and it all gets started on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. PNC Championship preview. This year’s PNC Championship will mark the third-straight appearance by Tiger and Charlie...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TMZ.com

Jared Gordon Opens Up On Paddy Pimblett Loss, Admittedly Bitter, Wants Rematch

Jared Gordon is admittedly "really bitter" over the controversial loss to Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett saying everyone knows he won -- even fans of Pimblett -- and he wants a rematch!. TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old Gordon the morning after his heartbreaking, unanimous decision loss to 27-year-old Pimblett -- an...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
TMZ.com

Rob Gronkowski Surprises Wounded U.S. Army Vet With New Truck

Rob Gronkowski is retired from the NFL but he's not done giving back to his fans ... the future Hall of Famer recently surprised a retired U.S. Army veteran, wounded in combat, with an awesome, customized truck!. The G.O.A.T. tight end partnered up with USAA to deliver a 4-door truck...
TMZ.com

Draymond Green Claims Ejected Fan Threatened His Life

Draymond Green says the fan who he had booted from Tuesday night's Warriors vs. Bucks game hurled death threats his way from his courtside seat. The Golden State superstar had animatedly exchanged words with the man in the third quarter of the Dubs' blowout loss to Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum ... when a few moments later, he grabbed a ref's attention and pointed toward the guy.
Golf Digest

The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods … by air

The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Sits Courtside With Son Samuel At Lakers Vs. Celtics Game

Ben Affleck made his annual visit to the Lakers-Celtics game in L.A., hitting the Crypto.com arena with his 10-year-old son, Samuel, where the guys sat courtside for an absolute thriller!. Ben, a huge Celts fan from Boston (and every other team in Beantown), and Sam, watched the Lakers battle back...
GolfWRX

Kelley: Simplify your swing with the hammer drill

Regardless of your handicap, a simple hammer can teach you how to efficiently address the ball, start the swing and then put your body in a dynamic position at the top. If you can hammer a nail, there is no reason you can’t simplify your swing. This drill can also change the parts in the middle of your swing you have been struggling to change.

