Zacks.com
Hibbett (HIBB) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HIBB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.22%. A...
Zacks.com
SecureWorks (SCWX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SCWX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
WTW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.80%. A...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for DocuSign (DOCU) Stock
DOCU - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
Zacks.com
NMI Holdings (NMIH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NMIH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
RDY - Free Report) closed at $54.62, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 0.26% over the past month,...
Zacks.com
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
AMN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Zacks.com
First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BUSE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 95% Upside in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
VRNA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.71, gaining 7.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.80 indicates a 95.5% upside potential.
Zacks.com
RH Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Raises Margin View
RH - Free Report) rose 1.07% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 11, after it delivered impressive results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 29, 2022). The top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marks the company’s 20th consecutive quarter of earnings beat. However, on...
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About GoHealth (GOCO) Rating Upgrade to Buy
GOCO - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com
Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ALLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.94, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company...
Zacks.com
Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
STZ - Free Report) closed at $240.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor...
Zacks.com
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
COST - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this warehouse club operator have returned -4.3% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (. USB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ABT - Free Report) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and...
Zacks.com
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chico's (CHS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Has Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
CHKP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question. Check Point Software is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The...
