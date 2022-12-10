ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Parade

'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Confirms Pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Diane Jenkins, also known as Sanela Diana Jenkins, confirmed that she is currently pregnant with her fourth child. According to a source close to Jenkins who spoke to Page Six, the 49-year-old didn't attend the People's Choice Awards as “She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest.”
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Charlie’s Angel’s Jaclyn Smith, 77, Packs On PDA During Work Out With Husband: Video

Jaclyn Smith, 76, and her husband Brad Allen, 68, know how to keep their chemistry going! The couple showed off their chemistry during a joint sweat session posted to Instagram over the weekend on Dec. 10. “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” the Charlie’s Angels icon penned in her caption. In a second workout video, the legendary star wrote, “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”
Tyla

Mum issues warning after seeing what her child was watching on YouTube

A mum has issued a warning to other parents after catching her three-year-old girl watching a 'really disturbing' cartoon on YouTube Kids. Mum Kelly, who goes by Kellie Kellz on TikTok, revealed that her child had been watching the popular cartoon BabyBus when she overheard something shocking. Check out her video here:
Tyla

Prince Harry opens up on 'biggest mistake of his life'

The first part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series is out now on Netflix, providing viewers with an insight into the former royal's life. While the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan focused on the media, press intrusion and family life, Prince Harry is featured discussing something that he certainly regrets.
Tyla

Mum shares her controversial methods of parenting

While a lot of people will argue there is a right and a wrong way to raise children, at the end of the day, it's up to each parent. Now, a woman whose parenting technique has been widely branded as controversial has shared how she does it on TikTok. Kaytlynn...
Tyla

Controversial new series knocks Wednesday off Netflix's number one spot

A new series has finally knocked Tim Burton's Wednesday off the top spot on Netflix's charts - and the best is yet to come. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docu-series Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix last week and immediately shot to the top of the charts, as viewers tune in to find out more about what inspired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to flee the Royal Family. You can check out trailer for the next instalment here:
Tyla

Lottie Moss wakes up with face tattoo after getting inked while she was drunk

Lottie Moss has shocked fans after revealing that she got a face tattoo after a messy night out and telling followers they'll have to 'learn to love it'. The Instagram star, who's the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, revealed that she got the word 'lover' inked across her left cheek after having a few drinks too many. Check it out here:
Tyla

Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc has sadly died aged 79. In a statement shared with the PA news agency, her agent said: "It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc. "Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December...
Tyla

Tyla

