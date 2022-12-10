Read full article on original website
Related
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Confirms Pregnancy
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Diane Jenkins, also known as Sanela Diana Jenkins, confirmed that she is currently pregnant with her fourth child. According to a source close to Jenkins who spoke to Page Six, the 49-year-old didn't attend the People's Choice Awards as “She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest.”
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Charlie’s Angel’s Jaclyn Smith, 77, Packs On PDA During Work Out With Husband: Video
Jaclyn Smith, 76, and her husband Brad Allen, 68, know how to keep their chemistry going! The couple showed off their chemistry during a joint sweat session posted to Instagram over the weekend on Dec. 10. “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” the Charlie’s Angels icon penned in her caption. In a second workout video, the legendary star wrote, “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”
'Today' Team Surprises Al Roker With Emotional Visit At Home After Hospitalization
The veteran weather forecaster was serenaded with Christmas songs on his doorstep.
Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli announces his engagement
Randy Fenoli's partner said 'yes!' - although not to a dress, like Fenoli is used to. Instead, Mete Kobal said 'yes' to Fenoli's proposal, meaning the Say Yes To The Dress star is officially engaged!. The presenter shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram on Sunday (11 December),...
Miss Universe Australia hits out at critics who slam her for not wanting children
The former Miss Universe Australia has called out critics who have a problem with her decision not to have children. Maria Thattil, who was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2020, was plagued with hateful comments and messages after sharing that she has no intention of becoming a mum. It all...
Awkward moment Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Harry and William in old interview
An old interview in which Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince Harry or Prince William came back to haunt her after she met and fell in love with one of the options. I'm sure everyone's played a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' or 'Would You Rather' involving celebrities...
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
Fans concerned after Britney Spears shares 'creepy' video covering herself in cake
Britney Spears has got fans worrying for her once again after her most recent post to Instagram, in which she shoves her face into a cake to celebrate her birthday. The 'Lucky' singer celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this month, and clearly went all out to mark the occasion. Check out her video here:
Mum issues warning after seeing what her child was watching on YouTube
A mum has issued a warning to other parents after catching her three-year-old girl watching a 'really disturbing' cartoon on YouTube Kids. Mum Kelly, who goes by Kellie Kellz on TikTok, revealed that her child had been watching the popular cartoon BabyBus when she overheard something shocking. Check out her video here:
Prince Harry opens up on 'biggest mistake of his life'
The first part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series is out now on Netflix, providing viewers with an insight into the former royal's life. While the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan focused on the media, press intrusion and family life, Prince Harry is featured discussing something that he certainly regrets.
Mum shares her controversial methods of parenting
While a lot of people will argue there is a right and a wrong way to raise children, at the end of the day, it's up to each parent. Now, a woman whose parenting technique has been widely branded as controversial has shared how she does it on TikTok. Kaytlynn...
Woman who became grandmother in her thirties says it’s the best thing that ever happened to her
A woman who became a grandma in her thirties said it is the 'best thing' to ever happen to her. Elizabeth Elliott, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, had her daughter Chloe in her teens and assumed she wouldn't follow in her footsteps - even discouraging the idea of being a young mum.
Controversial new series knocks Wednesday off Netflix's number one spot
A new series has finally knocked Tim Burton's Wednesday off the top spot on Netflix's charts - and the best is yet to come. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docu-series Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix last week and immediately shot to the top of the charts, as viewers tune in to find out more about what inspired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to flee the Royal Family. You can check out trailer for the next instalment here:
Lottie Moss wakes up with face tattoo after getting inked while she was drunk
Lottie Moss has shocked fans after revealing that she got a face tattoo after a messy night out and telling followers they'll have to 'learn to love it'. The Instagram star, who's the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, revealed that she got the word 'lover' inked across her left cheek after having a few drinks too many. Check it out here:
Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79
Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc has sadly died aged 79. In a statement shared with the PA news agency, her agent said: "It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc. "Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December...
Tyla
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0