ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

6 deaths, 287 new COVID-19 cases on Cape and Islands

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Otxx7_0je0c7WL00

There were 7,499 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, increasing the total number of cases to 1,942,303 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Public Health reported on Thursday.

In their weekly report, state officials also noted 1,195 new probable cases of coronavirus for a statewide total of 181,940 in that category.

As of Dec. 6, 239 patients were primarily hospitalized with COVID-19-related illnesses, and 766 total patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, the state agency reported.

Windy with a chance of a solar:Top energy projects coming to the Cape and Islands in 2023

Sixty-seven patients were in intensive care units, or ICUs, and 27 patients were intubated.

Closer to home, in Thursday's weekly report, state health officials said Barnstable County posted 255 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 46,564 since the pandemic started. Dukes County (Martha's Vineyard) reported 14 new coronavirus cases, for a to-date total of 4,260. Nantucket County reported 18 new cases for a total of 3,804.

Case numbers are higher than last week’s report, which showed 220 new cases on the Cape and Islands.

The state’s 14-day positivity rate was 7.26%. The 14-day positivity rate for Barnstable County came in at 9.04%, and 4.47% for Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis was treating 17 patients with coronavirus, with one in the ICU. Falmouth Hospital reported five patients, none in the ICU.

State health officials said Thursday there were 76 new deaths statewide among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of deaths to 20,972 since the pandemic began.

Feeding the Cape:Can a business model sustain a Cape Cod nonprofit that wants to eliminate food insecurity?

There were 10 deaths statewide from probable cases of COVID-19. The number of deaths from probable cases is 1,602 in Massachusetts.

Barnstable County posted six new deaths, the state agency reported. The total number of probable and confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is 698 in Barnstable County. There were no new deaths in Dukes and Nantucket counties combined, for a total fatality count of 23 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The two-week COVID-19 case count, total case count and 14-day testing positivity rate for Cape Cod towns follows:

Barnstable (105; 11,917; 10.99%); Bourne (32; 4,399; 7.45%); Brewster (23; 1,815; 9.43%); Chatham (11; 1,102; 9.79%); Dennis (30; 2,925; 9.62%); Eastham (6; 646; 7.37%); Falmouth (58; 5,817; 7.13%); Harwich (28; 2,599; 11.45%); Mashpee (22; 3,229; 6.4%); Orleans (16; 1,007; 10.78%): Provincetown (less than five; 499; 7.14%); Sandwich (31; 4,377; 7.39%); Truro (less than five; 215; 8%); Wellfleet (less than five; 342; 4.55%) and Yarmouth (58; 5,675; 11.16%).

Contact Asad Jung at ajung@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @asadjuntcct.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing. Check out our subscription offers.

Comments / 6

Related
capecod.com

“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
FALMOUTH, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston

Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future

"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
CASTINE, ME
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

College student from Aquinnah killed in crash

Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah was one of four students at Maine Maritime Academy killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Castine, Maine — the coastal town where the college is located. According to a press release issued by Maine State Police, the crash occurred at 2:07 am...
CASTINE, ME
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy