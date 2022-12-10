ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittman, OH

Prep Roundup: Smithville's defense shines in rout of Rittman

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 Friday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smithville 61, Rittman 21

Smithville allowed Rittman to score just two field goals and six total points in the second half in a rout of Rittman.

The Smithies head into next week as one of three undefeated WCAL teams, joining Chippewa and Norwayne.

Smithville: Carter Piatt 24 points, Reece Riggenbach 16 points

Rittman: Noah Wile 8 points

Dalton 61, Waynedale 51

Dalton: Jack Steiner 15 points, Keller McFarren 12 points, Brady Hignight 9 points

Waynedale: Trey Barkman 16 points, Gavin Spitler 14 points, Mark Yoder 8 points

Central Christian 51, Loudonville 45

Central Christian: Richard Carr 15 points, Lyle Endsley 11 points, Silas Coleman 9 points, Thatcher Rohrer 9 points

Mansfield Senior 61, Wooster 44

No statistics provided.

Chippewa 76, Hillsdale 60

No statistics provided.

Fairless 49, Orrville 29

No statistics provided.

Canton South 60, Tuslaw 37

No statistics provided.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wheeling Park 78, Hiland 55

Hiland: Joplin Yoder 24 points, 6 rebounds; Ashley Mullet 18 points; Mallory Stutzman 12 points, 9 rebounds

Loudonville 63, Central Christian 6

Loudonville: Corri Vermilya 28 points, Sydney Strouse 10 points

