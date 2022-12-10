How to contribute to The Patriot Ledger’s Lend a Hand fund
Lend a Hand, The Patriot Ledger's annual holiday charitable program, began in 1998 and has raised more than $3.3 million over the last 24 years to help South Shore families and people in need.
Working with three established community service agencies — Quincy Community Action Programs, South Shore Community Action Council and Aspire Health Alliance — Lend a Hand has presented the compelling stories of people in need and invited readers to open their hearts and wallets to help.
About Lend a Hand:Your generosity always amazes us. It's the 24th year of The Patriot Ledger's Lend a Hand.
Here's someone Lend a Hand helped:Lend a Hand helped Patricia cover one month's mortgage to help her prevent foreclosure
Here’s how you can contribute to Lend a Hand
Clip the coupon published in The Patriot Ledger, fill out all the fields, write a check or money order and mail it to:
Lend a Hand
The Patriot Ledger
3 Webster Square
PMB #467
Marshfield, MA 02050
Call our friends at Ansaphone at 617-424-9825 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Donate securely online though PayPal. Search: Ledger Lend a Hand Foundation.
Comments / 0