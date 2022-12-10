Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Auburn High product Garrett Morris lands Auburn offer as grad transfer
A native of Auburn could soon be returning home to continue his college football career, as Garrett Morris tweeted Monday he'd received an offer from Auburn University. Morris, from Auburn High, plays at Penn but announced Monday that Auburn University had offered him a spot as a grad transfer. Morris...
Auburn sets date for Frank Thomas statue unveiling
Auburn baseball fans will have a chance to honor a legend in early April, as the program teased the unveiling of the long-planned Frank Thomas statute Monday on Twitter. According to a tweet from the baseball program, the statue will be unveiled on April 8, 2023, the same day as a series finale at Plainsman Park against Texas A&M.
Auburn AD John Cohen: Mike Leach was ‘one of the great ones’
The entire world of college football mourned the loss of one of its more notable coaching figures in recent memory Tuesday, as Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday evening following complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, had a 35-year coaching career that took him from his native...
Montgomery to bring ‘exciting, up-tempo’ offense back to Auburn
Philip Montgomery will serve as the offensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn football staff, the program announced Wednesday. “Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said in a release. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”
Auburn flips third recruit in three days, gets commitment from OL Conner Lew
Auburn football has flipped its third recruit in a three-day span, as interior offensive lineman Conner Lew flipped his pledge from Miami to Auburn on Tuesday. On Sunday, Auburn flipped two other Power Five commits in offensive tackle Tyler Johnson (Texas Tech) and Auburn legacy cornerback Colton Hood (Michigan State).
Philip Montgomery announces move to Auburn as offensive coordinator
Any reports about who Auburn's next offensive coordinator might be can presumably be put to rest, as Philip Montgomery squashed any speculation Sunday evening. After reports had surfaced that Montgomery would but Auburn's OC earlier in the day, he updated his Twitter profile photo to the Auburn logo, and updated his bio to say "OC/QB Coach" and mentioned Auburn football's twitter account.
Report: Auburn expected to hire Baylor's Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator
Hugh Freeze is zeroing in on Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to fill the same role at Auburn, according to a report. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news on Twitter Sunday evening, and Freeze later retweeted Feldman’s report. Roberts, who has coached football for three decades,...
