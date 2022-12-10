Read full article on original website
Auditor Milene Henley’s retirement party Dec. 21
Submitted by San Juan County. Milene Henley is retiring after 16 years of public service as San Juan County’s Auditor. The public is invited to attend a reception from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 at The Grange in Friday Harbor with light refreshments, well wishes, and more.
HMCS Ottawa seen in county waters
The visual impact alone was extraordinary. As the Yakima’s passengers awaited the ferry’’s midday departure from Orcas Landing, a prodigious grey hull cleared the point across from Shaw Island’s dock. Sleek, potent and maybe a tiny bit menacing, the 442-foot HMCS Ottawa looked every bit the part of a purposeful military frigate steaming through sleepy Cayou Channel. Trailing behind the ship was a thick plume of “blue smoke” pouring from its stacks.
Hijacked hedgehogs, dogged dogs-at-large, seasonal speeders | San Juan County Sheriffs Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy was dispatched to a report of threats. A student had been struck by another and said they had a knife, which was later seized by faculty. The school enacted safety protocols regarding the incident and the deputy contacted those involved. This case is still under investigation.
Changes in COVID data reporting
Submitted by San Juan County. As of Dec. 1, Washington State Department of Health has decommissioned the Washington State Coronavirus Response website www.coronavirus.wa.gov. As of that date, site visitors will be redirected to the DOH COVID-19 landing page. This streamlining of online resources reflects the end of the COVID-19 emergency order and a decrease in web traffic on the site.
