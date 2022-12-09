Read full article on original website
Man suffers two gunshot wounds at Mississippi bonfire
UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after a man was shot at a bonfire in Utica on Sunday, December 11. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 12:00 a.m. at 25600 Highway 18. At the scene, they said deputies found Demerius […]
Woman sentenced on murder charge after victim dies in coma
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, in connection to the death of another woman. Brittany Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield in Hinds County Circuit Court in November 2022. Prosecutors […]
WLBT
19-year-old shot during shooting at a bonfire in Utica
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was shot multiple times while at a bonfire in Utica. According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to shots being fired at 25625 Highway 18 around 12 a.m. Sunday morning. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Demerius Paige, 19,...
WAPT
Chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Jackson. According to MBI, capitol police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle then led police on a car chase that ended near...
Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
WAPT
Teen shot twice at bonfire in Utica
UTICA, Miss. — A teen was shot twice at a bonfire in Hinds County. The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it happened around midnight Sunday on Highway 18 in Utica. The sheriff's office said someone shot DeMerius Paige, 19, once in the arm and once in the leg. He...
Woman found in Pearl apartment believed to be dead for two weeks
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment. Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022. According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said […]
Two wanted for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two more suspects in connection to the shooting death of a teenager at a Crystal Springs gas station. Police said the capital murder warrants were issued for Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, and Clyde Z. Green, 20, of Jackson. Both men are wanted […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating local shooting and burglary
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two recent cases involving burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 11:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 1200 block of 1220 Harrison Street in reference to a shooting call. The complainant reported hearing shots fired outside and several bullets entered the home. No one was injured.
WLBT
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman will serve 30 years in prison for a 2017 murder. Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II announced the sentencing of Brittany Carter on Monday. Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield. March 30, 2017,...
Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing family member in mouth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth. The incident happened on Monday, December 5. Police said Melissa Winters, 50, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated assault later that day. Her bond was set at $50,000, and her case was bound […]
vicksburgnews.com
Two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases
Vicksburg Police Department has announced the arrest of two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases. According to a press release, Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division investigators arrested Anthony Dixon, 52, of Vicksburg on Friday, Dec. 2, on one count of sale of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Police have not released any additional […]
Man killed after vehicle collides with tree in Terry
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in Terry on Sunday, December 11. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. at Lebanon Pine Grove Road near Dry Grove Road. They found that a white 2004 Jeep Grand […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three People Shot On Sykes Road In Jackson
WLBT reports that three people were shot in Jackson just before 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Jackson Police the incident happened on Sykes Road. When police arrived, two victims were found and another victim was already on the way to the hospital. Jackson Police Deputy Hearn said that there is an...
Vacant home catches fire on North Jefferson in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A raging house fire off North Jefferson and High Street left part of Downtown Jackson blocked off to traffic. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman, crews responded to the call early Sunday morning, batting it for hours before they were able to get it under control. Several fire crews were […]
WAPT
MBI issues silver alert for 45-year-old Hinds County man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Carl Jolly, 45, of Hinds County. Jolly is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Nov. 22 at about 6 a.m. in the 400 block of...
WAPT
Car accident in Terry leaves one man dead
TERRY, Miss. — A man is dead after his SUV hit a tree in Terry. The wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning on Lebanon-Pinegrove Road and Dry Grove Road. Hinds County deputies say a white 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael Zane Craft, 24, left the road and hit a tree.
Company to help Warren County with new jail negotiations
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors hired a Mississippi-based company to support its with negotiations with design, build and maintenance partners for the county’s new jail. The Vicksburg Post reported the board hired Integrated Project Solutions as an owner’s representative for contracting. The company will help to ensure the county […]
