Effective: 2022-12-15 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While brief periods of sleet and freezing rain are possible, most of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow.

CAMERON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO