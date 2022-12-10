Read full article on original website
Related
What is France's record in World Cup finals?
France's record in FIFA World Cup finals after securing their place in 2022's showpiece event.
Twitter reacts as France beat Morocco to seal World Cup final spot
How social media reacted to France's World Cup semi-final win against Morocco.
Hugo Lloris admits France 'suffered & were exhausted' during World Cup semi-final win
France captain Hugo Lloris has insisted that it took a lot of physical and mental strength in order for his side to overcome Morocco and reach another World Cup final.
Morocco manager Walid Regragui reacts to World Cup exit at hands of France
Morocco manager Walid Regragui has conceded that while his side were rather poor in their World Cup semi-final defeat to France, it should not detract from their achievements this tournament.
France duo miss training ahead of World Cup semi-final
France are nursing a couple of injuries as they prepare to face surprise-package Morocco in the World Cup semi-final.
Didier Deschamps discusses 'emotion' of reaching second successive World Cup final
France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is full of 'emotion' and 'pride' after his side reached a second straight World Cup final.
Who is still in the Argentina team from the 2014 World Cup final?
A look at which players from Argentina's 2014 World Cup squad are still part of the team in 2022.
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
FA planning talks with Gareth Southgate over England future
The FA are planning talks with Gareth Southgate over his future as England manager.
Morocco boss Walid Regragui blasts critics of World Cup tactics
Morocco coach Walid Regragui has dismissed criticisms of team's tactics at the World Cup.
Will Kylian Mbappe play for France vs Morocco?
Kylian Mbappe is enjoying an excellent World Cup and will hope to be on the scoresheet again against Morocco in the semi-finals.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
How the Premier League table looks without VAR before Boxing Day 2022
How the 2022/23 Premier League table would look at Christmas without the use of video assistant referees or VAR.
Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts
Ronaldo believes Neymar will continue to play for Brazil and star at the next World Cup in four years
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit.
Daniele Orsato: The referee officiating Argentina vs Croatia at the World Cup
Daniele Orsato will be in charge of Argentina's World Cup semi final against Croatia on Tuesday.
Will Antoine Griezmann play for France vs Morocco?
Antoine Griezmann is enjoying an excellent 2022 World Cup, leading France to the semi-finals.
Azzedine Ounahi subject of significant interest after breakout World Cup
Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is the subject of significant interest from across Europe.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0