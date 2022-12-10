Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe drilled World Cup fan in dramatic warm-up mistake
Kylian Mbappé’s worst play of the night happened before the game. While warming up for France’s eventual 2-0 World Cup semifinal win over Morocco, Mbappé accidentally struck a French fan in the face with an errant shot. Mbappé ran over to apologize and check on the fan, who was also being helped by the people around him. There’s no official word on what ended up happening to the man in question, but the series of photographs taken around the incident is certainly dramatic. Previous 1 of 4 Next The injured man is at the center of most of them, surrounded by fans tending to him with...
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
