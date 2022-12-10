ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What is Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum's ceiling?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roq2j_0je0Wyd900
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What is Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum’s ceiling as a player? Arguably the best prospect to suit up for the Celtics since the days of Hall of Fame Boston legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, that decorated duo recently got on the topic of just how high the St. Louis native’s potential could be on a recent episode of their shared Showtime NBA basketball podcast “The Ticket and the Truth.”

The two Celtics legends got into what they think Tatum’s potential could be, as well as other goings-on around the league ranging from what’s not going so well for the Dallas Mavericks and several recent matchups.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Garnett and Pierce have to say about just how good Jayson Tatum can be — and more.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own

Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brittney Griner immediately dunked while playing basketball for first time in nearly 10 months

After spending a horrifyingly long time in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally returned home to the United States. The former WNBA champion was held in Russian captivity for nearly 300 days after Russian customs found vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but rumors of a prisoner swap proved to be accurate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Sports Illustrated

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans Are the Real Deal

If there’s one thing the NBA has benefited from in the past few years, it’s the installment of a play-in round as an extension of the league’s postseason. In that strange 2020 bubble experience, we watched the teams that traveled to Orlando duke it out and saw the young Suns nearly sneak ...
UTAH STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Celtics' incredible comeback win against the Lakers delivered a very bad beat for bettors

What an awesome game that was on Tuesday night between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. For those who missed it, the Celtics controlled most of the game and took a 20-point lead nearly midway through the third quarter. But a huge 45-12 Lakers run ensued to rock Crypto.com Arena and give the home team a 13-point edge with under five minutes to go in regulation. Then, Boston went on a late run, Anthony Davis missed some important free throws and Jayson Tatum splashed a jumper in LeBron’s face to force overtime where the final outcome was finally settled in a 4-point Celtics win.
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Don't count out the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors earned a big win against the Boston Celtics in their first matchup since owning them in the NBA Finals last season. Why it matters: The Dubs are looking to defend their title, but they've been off to a shaky start this season, raising concerns about whether Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the team are capable of a repeat performance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy