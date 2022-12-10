Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What is Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum’s ceiling as a player? Arguably the best prospect to suit up for the Celtics since the days of Hall of Fame Boston legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, that decorated duo recently got on the topic of just how high the St. Louis native’s potential could be on a recent episode of their shared Showtime NBA basketball podcast “The Ticket and the Truth.”

The two Celtics legends got into what they think Tatum’s potential could be, as well as other goings-on around the league ranging from what’s not going so well for the Dallas Mavericks and several recent matchups.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Garnett and Pierce have to say about just how good Jayson Tatum can be — and more.

