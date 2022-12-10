Read full article on original website
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Memorable visit in Kearneuy
My name is Dee Gormley. I gaduated from Kearney High School in 1957. My husband, Don Gormley, is a 1956 graduate of Gibbon High School. We have lived in Texas since we married in 1958, but we come “home” to Nebraska every year to visit family members and friends.
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska
A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of Merna in central Nebraska. John Lytle of Sargent was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Tasty meals for seniors this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
BD Construction's Linette Butler receives the 2022 Community Supporter Award
KEARNEY — Linette Butler of Kearney has received the 2022 Community Supporter Award from the Associated General Contractors-Nebraska Building Chapter. The Community Supporter Award recognizes Butler, general manager of BD Construction Inc./Kearney, for using her construction skills and leadership talents to support, promote or move the industry forward outside of her work responsibilities.
Graduate Mackenzie Hagemeister, Czech colleagues speaking at UNK commencement
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its winter commencement 10 a.m. Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus. Chancellor Doug Kristensen will confer degrees for 405 graduate and undergraduate students during the ceremony and present the annual Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award. He’s also awarding honorary doctorates to commencement speakers Martin Elbel and Jan Stejskal, who coordinate the study abroad program between UNK and Palacky University in Olomouc, Czech Republic.
UNK eliminating 6 faculty positions following review
KEARNEY – UNK will eliminate six faculty positions following two years of analysis and input on the allocation of faculty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Chancellor Doug Kristensen made the announcement to campus today. As a result of the process, four people who will be terminated in...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Former Minden school board member seeking judgment in lawsuit against superintendent, board
MINDEN – A former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member is asking for a judgment to be made in a lawsuit she filed against all current Minden school board members and the school’s superintendent. According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in Nov....
Ban discussion: Kearney School Board denies 2 book ban requests
KEARNEY — Two books that citizens had asked to be banned will remain on the shelves at Kearney High School. In both cases, the citizens who requested that the books be banned had not read the books, according to discussion at Tuesday’s Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
KHS swimmers sweep duals with Hastings
HASTINGS — The Kearney High boys and girls swim teams swept a dual meet Tuesday with Hastings. The boys claimed a 93-68 victory while the girls won 100-70. “We were able to have a little fun in the pool and swim in some off events,” coach Jane Bartee said. “The kids rose to the challenge and still accomplished their goal. We also had a lot of season bests.”
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through holidays
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has approved the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a selective traffic enforcement grant. The grant allows the Sheriff’s Office to utilize extra deputies for participation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted Dec. 16–Jan. 1 at various Buffalo County locations.
Josh Lynn steps down as head coach of Loper football
KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today that he’s leaving the program to join West Texas A&M University. Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. This year’s team went 8-3.
UNK's Darius Swanson repeat All-American
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney strong safety Darius Swanson is a repeat selection to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American team. An Aurora, Colorado, product, Swanson makes the second-team after making the first-team in 2021. He becomes UNK’s first two-time defensive All-American since UNK Hall of Fame defensive end Jon Gustafson in 1983 and 1984.
Josh Lynn: Decision to leave UNK for West Texas A&M was 'hard'
KEARNEY – Josh Lynn’s voice mail greeting still says, “Go Lopers.”. That message will change soon. Friday afternoon, Lynn will be introduced as the new head football coach at West Texas A&M. The move gets Lynn, a New Mexico native, closer to his family and his roots.
UNK graduate will discuss nationalism’s role in Russo-Ukrainian War at Kearney library
KEARNEY — “Comparative Nationalism: The Ethnic vs. Civic Debate and its Implications for Modern Slavic Nations” will be the next topic of discussion at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's Brown Bag History lunch series. Kaitlyn Selzler, an avid student of history and a graduate of UNK,...
Davis: UNK football players shocked by coach Josh Lynn's departure
KEARNEY – Stunned silence filled the room when Josh Lynn informed the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players that he would no longer be their football coach. “It was a big shocker for all of us,” All-American quarterback TJ Davis said. “Everybody was shocked. Nobody knew what to say.”
