Trotwood, OH

Library for Africa requests donations for Liberian students’ education

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
TROTWOOD — Library for Africa will be hosting a donation drive Saturday, December 10th.

The organization is asking for “gently used or new K-9 early learner books, academic workbooks, all types of school supplies, teacher materials, educational games, water bottles, lunch bags, and book bags,” the spokesperson said.

The donations will be shipped to Liberia, Africa to promote literacy and learning, according to their website.

Donors can drop off their bringings to Trotwood Branch Library on East Main Street.

A U-Haul Truck will be parked in the library’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for donations.

Refreshments will be served in the library community room.

