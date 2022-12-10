It was a tough round of officiating for the men in charge during the World Cup quarter-finals, as players voiced frustration and anger at decisions and referee appointments. Portuguese stars like Bruno Fernandez and Pepe questioned why an Argentinian referee took charge of their 1-0 loss to Morocco, while Harry Maguire's fury at Brazil's Wilton Sampaio was clear in England's 2-1 defeat to France. But were the match officials to blame, or do the laws need a review? We take a closer look with our team.

2 DAYS AGO