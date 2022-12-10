Read full article on original website
France 24
Magic Messi leads Argentina into World Cup final
Lionel Messi guides Argentina to a sixth World Cup final, meaning their star player will once again get a chance at lifting the trophy of his dreams. The Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 with an outstanding performance from their number 10. Meanwhile, France and Morocco prepare to do battle for a spot against the South Americans in Sunday's final.
France 24
Chinese, Indian troops injured in fresh border 'face-off'
The incident on December 9 led to "minor injuries to (a) few personnel from both sides", one source said. Another source, from the Indian army, said at least six Indian soldiers were hurt. China was yet to comment officially. Chinese soldiers came close to the area near the Line of...
France 24
What can we expect from the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar?
We look ahead to all the action at this week's World Cup semi-final fixtures in Qatar. Argentina face 2018 runners-up Croatia on Tuesday, while defending champions France play surprise semi-finalists Morocco on Wednesday. What can we expect from what will no doubt be two thrilling matches? Jean-Emile Jammine is joined by football consultant Karim Baldé in Paris and FRANCE 24's Selina Sykes in Doha.
France 24
World Cup 2022: Clinical France end Morocco's dreams, reach final
After a dazzling run of wins captivated the footballing world, Morocco crashed out in the semi-finals after France's solid attacking display gave them a 2-0 win. Les Bleus will now take on Argentina in Sunday's final, after the genius Lionel Messi powered them to a resounding win over Croatia. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the action unfolded.
France 24
New Olympic sports had high rate of injuries in Tokyo: research
The three new events were among the top five with the most injuries at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which was held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Boxing and BMX racing had the highest rates, with 27 percent of competitors getting injured, according to a study carried out by researchers from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
France 24
Morocco to face France in World Cup semi-final after historic run of wins
France face World Cup history-makers Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi's Argentina lying in wait after another dazzling performance from the diminutive magician. The Copa America champions swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the...
Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks
The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
France 24
Blind surfer Matt Formston: conquering the world's biggest waves
Pismo Beach (United States) (AFP) – Matt Formston proudly shows off a photo of him surfing a liquid mountain off the Portuguese coast, where some of the biggest waves on the planet crash to shore. No matter that he can't see it because he is blind. Despite having lost...
France 24
Japanese start-up ispace Inc., the company spearheading the Moon economy
In its first space mission, Japanese company ispace Inc. has built the lander that is carrying the United Arab Emirates' Moon rover, as well as other payloads for government agencies from the US, Canada and Japan. Created over a decade ago, it could be the first private company to land on the Moon's surface. Also in the show, the UK prepares for a winter of industrial action, starting with postal workers.
France 24
Referee decisions up for debate in World Cup quarter-final clashes
It was a tough round of officiating for the men in charge during the World Cup quarter-finals, as players voiced frustration and anger at decisions and referee appointments. Portuguese stars like Bruno Fernandez and Pepe questioned why an Argentinian referee took charge of their 1-0 loss to Morocco, while Harry Maguire's fury at Brazil's Wilton Sampaio was clear in England's 2-1 defeat to France. But were the match officials to blame, or do the laws need a review? We take a closer look with our team.
France 24
Cheer and fear as China withdraws Covid-19 tracking app
People in China celebrated the withdrawal on Tuesday of a state-mandated app used to track whether they had travelled to Covid-stricken areas, in the latest loosening of some of the world’s toughest anti-virus rules. As authorities deactivated the ‘itinerary code’ app at midnight on Monday, China’s four telecoms firms...
France 24
Golf gets makeover with short-format teams-based event
The Ultra Golf Championship, designed to turbocharge the sport, is played over nine holes with four-player teams that include a marquee captain. No names have been announced, although local reports said world number two Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Australian world number three Cameron Smith were being targeted.
