David Owen Nielsen, 85, Jericho. In 1965, David met his wife, Louanne, in the Mad River Valley of Vermont where they were ski bums. They married and later raised their daughter, Britt, and son, Christian, in various small Vermont towns. David was on the Sugarbush ski patrol in the mid 1960s. Flying as a commercial pilot was his career and towing gliders was a life-time love.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 14 HOURS AGO