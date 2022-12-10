ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

First Great Plains Invitational gives Lawton a marquee hoops event

By Glen Brockenbush
 4 days ago

LAWTON - For the first time since the 1980s, Lawton has a big-school boys basketball tournament to call its own.

For the past few decades, Lawton teams looking for stiff hoops competition have had to travel outside their local boundaries. The most recent Lawton-based tournament to feature multiple teams in the state’s two biggest classifications was the Bi-State Classic, which has been dormant for well over 30 years.

And while places like Duncan and Anadarko have had solid tournament fields, if schools wanted to play high-level 5A and 6A teams, they often had to go to tournaments in Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore and Edmond.

Lawton MacArthur coach Marco Gagliardi didn’t want to do that, and wanted his team - and the other two teams in Lawton Public Schools - to be able to play high-level competition in their own backyard.

“Last year, I played 27 games and five of them were at home,” Gagliardi said.

So, around the holidays last year, Gagliardi talked with Lawton native Jay Craft, who had helped organize events at the Great Plains Coliseum in the past, including basketball tournaments. Craft gave Gagliardi some potential dates for a tournament at the Coliseum, and Gagliardi said the dates would work.

Now, he just needed to find teams to fill the bracket.

While Lawton Eisenhower and Lawton High School were no-brainers, Gagliardi wanted to get Class 5A and 6A schools to compete, though convincing most coaches to travel to the southwest pocket of the state can sometimes be challenging.

Lucky for Gagliardi, he had a key contact in Bobby Allison, head coach of the defending Class 5A state champions from Tulsa Memorial.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Coach Marco and he called me last year, maybe after Christmas break, and said, ‘Hey, I’ve been brainstorming this idea, really wanting to do a big-school tournament in Lawton, and we’d love to have you guys,’” Allison said.

“He talked about some of the teams that would be in it, and what intrigued me is it’s a bunch of teams we don’t normally play.”

In addition to Memorial, Gagliardi got Oklahoma City Northwest Classen (a state tournament team in 2018 and 2019), Putnam City, Oklahoma City Grant and home-school team OKC Storm to participate, and the Great Plains Invitational was born.

“I think (Gagliardi) had it filled in about a day-and-a-half,” Craft said. “He has just been making this bigger and bigger.”

This weekend, it became a reality, with the opening round of games held on Thursday, with semifinals held on Friday night and the title game on Saturday.

On Thursday, Memorial defeated Grant, 91-43, Lawton High edged out Northwest Classen, 57-54, Putnam City beat Eisenhower, 62-45, and MacArthur finished the day with a 78-40 win against the OKC Storm.

So far, the feedback has been positive. Sure, it’s only been one day, but Allison raved about the venue, the hotel and the hospitality shown to his team.

For schools like Lawton High and Eisenhower, who haven’t made state tournament runs in recent years and who haven’t always gotten to face top competition in tournament play, this event represents a chance to get three games against three substantial opponents, and do it in their own backyard.

“Really, what I look for in our tournament games is a chance to play 6A competition because there’s really a lot of 6A’s around here,” Lawton High coach Cole Lehr said. “When the voters do their rankings, they look and want to see who wins the tournaments and things like that.

"We played a great Northwest Classen team, (we’re) gonna play a great Tulsa Memorial team that’s gonna be (at state) at the end in 5A and then whatever happens on Saturday. So that’s three really good games for us, three really good tests for us.”

The tournament drew a solid crowd on Day 1, especially for a school day. And while getting fans from Oklahoma City, and certainly Tulsa, to travel that far can be difficult, there were substantial amounts of fans for all three Lawton schools on hand.

Gagliardi said he understands that the first year of a tournament is always going to be the most difficult, with word not fully spread and with local fans not completely embracing the idea. However, he hopes the tournament will continue in years to come and hopes it will only grow in stature.

While Gagliardi is the MacArthur coach and a Mac alum, this tournament wasn’t solely meant as an advantage or benefit for the Highlanders. Lawton High and Eisenhower are also reaping the benefits, as well as the entire city of Lawton.

“It’s not just about (MacArthur), it’s about everybody (in Lawton). I hope the community supports it really well this year, and I hope the turnout for all three schools this week is great,” Gagliardi said. “I hope we can pack this place out, make it a cool environment and draw teams back here.”

Like Gagliardi, Eisenhower head coach Jamey Woods is coaching at his alma mater, as he was a member of the 2015 Eagles team that won a state championship.

“I think it’s important for the community to come out and see all three teams in one tournament in one weekend. I think it’s a great way to bring the community together,” Woods said. “Of course, we’re going to compete against each other, but at the end of the day, we’re all Lawton.”

Texoma's Homepage

Hooters throws final car show & toy drive of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with. After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
LAWTON, OK
