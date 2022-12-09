Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $27.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $56.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
South African rand, stocks fall at start of busy data week
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand and stocks fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of local data. At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5700 against the dollar, about 1.18% weaker than its Friday close. This week, domestic data that could influence...
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $21.26, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.
NASDAQ
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $3.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
NASDAQ
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank had...
NASDAQ
KBE, APO, JXN, PB: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) where we have detected an approximate $94.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 4.7% decrease week over week (from 43,700,000 to 41,650,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBE, in trading today Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) is up about 0.2%, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) is up about 1.3%, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) is lower by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $535.18, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AppLovin (APP) Stock?
Investors in AppLovin Corporation APP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022, $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - IWV, LOW, ELV, DE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: IWV) where we have detected an approximate $113.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 46,300,000 to 46,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWV, in trading today Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.1%, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 1.3%, and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest...
NASDAQ
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid U.S. Stock Indices' Rally
U.S. stocks indices rallied on Dec 12, backed by investors’ optimism about inflation data due on Dec 13 and an upcoming policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Against this backdrop, an investor might feel encouraged to buy some stocks. However, instead of selecting stocks based on high return rates, a prudent investor will look to choose stocks that provide sustainable returns. To this end, we recommend stocks like MGIC Investment MTG, Titan Machinery TITN, ChampionX CHX, Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis.
NASDAQ
‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy
Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy.
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Carnival (CCL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
IJK, AXON, SCI, FIVE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) where we have detected an approximate $132.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 100,350,000 to 102,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJK, in trading today Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) is up about 1.4%, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) is off about 0.3%, and Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0