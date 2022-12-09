Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) where we have detected an approximate $94.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 4.7% decrease week over week (from 43,700,000 to 41,650,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBE, in trading today Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) is up about 0.2%, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) is up about 1.3%, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) is lower by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBE, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO