Predators, Jets face off in hopes of flipping recent slides
The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are both trying to end disappointing streaks when they meet on Thursday night at
Falcons’ Ridder has 4-game audition at QB with Mariota on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for...
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers pair of helpers in win
Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six forward and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: Records 21-yard reception
Manhertz played 27 of the Jaguars' 67 snaps on offense and turned his lone target into a 21-yard reception in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans. Manhertz came through with his first 20-plus-yard reception of the season, as he entered Sunday's contest with five receptions for 21 yards over his first 13 appearances. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Manhertz continues to share the field regularly with top tight end Evan Engram, but Manhertz is deployed almost exclusively as a blocker whenever he's out there.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama
Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, provided he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
