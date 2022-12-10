Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers pair of helpers in win
Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six forward and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls to Golden Knights
Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Hellebuyck allowed two power-play goals in the third period, which put Vegas ahead 5-4. William Karlsson padded the lead to 6-4 with his marker on an empty net at 18:36, but Mark Scheifele scored at 19:58 to bring the Jets back within one. That created an odd case of an empty-netter also being the game-winning goal. Hellebuyck dropped to 14-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .926 save percentage in 22 games this season. He's surrendered nine goals on 67 shots over his last two games.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday
Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
