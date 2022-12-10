ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning. Evgeny Zolotarev, 61, was driving westbound in a Sprinter van when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a commercial tractor trailer. Zolotarev was pronounced dead at the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital

One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police warn energy company employees for soliciting without a permit

Bowling Green Police Division issued a citation and warnings to four people Tuesday for soliciting in the city without a permit. Residents of the 400 block of East Merry Street reported the solicitors from Inspire energy company, who had no permits for going door-to-door. Police located the four people in...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy