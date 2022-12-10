Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Related
13abc.com
One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike
PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning. Evgeny Zolotarev, 61, was driving westbound in a Sprinter van when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a commercial tractor trailer. Zolotarev was pronounced dead at the...
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
13abc.com
Candlelight vigil honors 20-year-old mother who did not survive a car crash on Miami Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candles, balloons, hugs, and tears. All of it in memory of Harley Conley. “It is very tough. I think it always is for somebody that had been taken so young, and so tragic,” said Conley’s mom, Valerie Garcia. Friday night, Toledo Police say Conley...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
13abc.com
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
WTOL-TV
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
Employees at Dollar General told Toledo police that a man entered the store, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. The suspect fled with cash.
West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
Faurecia employee shot dead by coworker at auto supplier plant in Highland Park: police
One Faurecia employee is in police custody after they allegedly shot and killed a coworker over a dispute that spilled out into the parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Detroit's west side
According to police, the incident happened on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa off Livernois at around 3:15 a.m..
13abc.com
TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital
One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Warren man arrested in turnpike drug stop; $162K in cocaine seized
A Warren man was arrested in Ottawa County last week when troopers seized approximately $162,000 in cocaine.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police warn energy company employees for soliciting without a permit
Bowling Green Police Division issued a citation and warnings to four people Tuesday for soliciting in the city without a permit. Residents of the 400 block of East Merry Street reported the solicitors from Inspire energy company, who had no permits for going door-to-door. Police located the four people in...
Ohio Turnpike traffic stop yields $162,000 in cocaine
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A routine traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike turned into a major drug bust in Ottawa County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Dec. 6 at around 1:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2019 Ford Taurus on a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike near Elmore, Ohio. […]
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
Comments / 0