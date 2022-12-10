ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

FTX CEO Ray Says It’s Impossible To Recoup All Losses, US Clients Fare Better

Yesterday’s testimony hearing of new FTX CEO John Ray III to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee brought to light some new findings that are not likely to please former customers of the exchange. After Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested by Bahamian authorities yesterday, Ray took the...
bitcoinist.com

Paxful CEO Warns Investors To Not Leave Their Bitcoin On Exchanges

The need for bitcoin and crypto investors to move their holdings to self-custody has been amplified by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Investors are understandably wary of the centralized exchange entities, many of which are being accused of being insolvent and running on fractional reserves. Now, another prominent individual in the space has come forward to warn investors about the best ways to secure their holdings.
bitcoinist.com

Binance ‘Finances Remain A Mystery,’ Claims New Report As Criticism Grows

After the collapse of FTX, Binance is at the center of all the controversies surrounding the introduction of a Proof of Reserves. After FTX’s bankruptcy, almost all major crypto exchanges have started to provide a supposed proof that they are not speculating with their customers’ funds and hold them in full.
bitcoinist.com

End Of The Road: FTX Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Collared In The Bahamas

After the anticipation, drama and conspiracy theories, Sam Bankman-Fried – the former chief executive and founder of the fallen crypto exchange FTX – is finally arrested, multiple news outlets reported. Authorities arrested Bankman-Fried on Monday, December 12, in The Bahamas – where FTX is headquartered – after the...
bitcoinist.com

Binance Labs Leads Funding Round For Web3 Project

In a new development, the venture capital arm of the largest global crypto exchange, Binance Labs, has made a foray into Web3 technology. It recently revealed plans to lead a funding round for GoPlus Security, a Web3 security startup. However, Binance Labs has yet to disclose the funding round’s value.
bitcoinist.com

XRP Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $33 Million From Binance

Data shows a whale has withdrawn $33 million worth of XRP from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the coin’s price. XRP Whale Takes Out $33 Million From Crypto Exchange Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, two sizable XRP transactions have...
bitcoinist.com

Regulatory Bodies Should Protect Crypto Investors’ Trust, Goldman Sachs Says

The ongoing crisis in the crypto ecosystem is not a secret to anyone. There were times when the market displayed some positive moves but swooned again. The happenings are not far-fetched from the multiple adverse events in space. The most prominent one is the fallout of the renowned crypto exchange,...
bitcoinist.com

Traders Predict $20 Million Token IMPT might 10x After Lbank Exchange Listing

IMPT had one of the most successful presales during the crypto winter, and traders are now predicting that the token might increase 10x after launching on its first centralized exchange today, LBank. The IMPT presale was one of the hottest discussed topics over the last week, causing it to attract...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End

Data shows the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 might be looking to end on a more quiet note. Bitcoin Short-Term Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has been rather...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Why The Yellow Metal Will Outshine Crypto, According To Goldman Sachs

Bitcoin has been questioned for a very long time because of its unpredictability and speculative tendency. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, shares similar reservations, which appear to have been validated by recent developments in the crypto field. Goldman Sachs forecasts in a research paper...
bitcoinist.com

PERSEUS Reveals its Roadmap to Users

Perseus token Built is a revolutionary advanced trading platform that will let users connect to the Binance API (more exchanges will be added in the future) and set up trades automatically, allowing them to make money while they sleep. Perseus informs its users and potential investors about its roadmap. It...
bitcoinist.com

Hear The Roar? Big Eyes Coin Could Make You Richer Than Litecoin And Dogecoin

In 2023, cryptocurrencies will become one of the most prevalent forms of digital currency. As a result, there has been a massive surge in their prices. Many live off this digital form of money as it becomes an increasingly valuable commodity. As the usage increases, online merchants and business owners accept cryptocurrencies as a form of exchange.
bitcoinist.com

Mainstream Tokens Improving The Crypto Ecosystem; Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Tron

The cryptocurrency market has recorded exponential growth with the popularity of Bitcoin and several alt tokens rising every day in the market. Billions of dollars have gone into the crypto industry with several world-class investors and businesses making large stakes in it. This high growth and demand for cryptocurrency are not without their issues as dips in the value of these tokens do occur. Regardless, the crypto market and crypto investments have been integrated into nearly every sector of finance so, it would be wise to look into some of these tokens to find the right fit for you.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum’s Diverse Ecosystem — How Has It Changed In 2022?

Data shows some shifts have taken place in the Ethereum ecosystem this year. Here’s how the shares of some popular transaction types have changed on the network in 2022. Both DeFi And NFTs Have Taken A Hit In Dominance On Ethereum. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode,...
bitcoinist.com

Financial Stability Board To Set Global Standards For Crypto Regulation In 2023

Crypto regulations have been deliberated in and out of the industry. However, recent events have raised concerns about the lack of regulation on digital assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress, and some global authorities have been trying to up their game to bring a clear regulatory pathway for crypto. It is supposed to minimize occurrences like the FTX crisis and keep off bad players from the industry.
bitcoinist.com

What makes the wBTC Chain Network Protocol Worth an Investment?

With everything happening in the cryptocurrency industry, it is normal to get fearful. It’s not something you should be ashamed of, considering the manipulations in the industry. What if you had the power to see the future of an investment? Will you avoid such an investment option if it can generate 20X?
bitcoinist.com

CloudChain (CLDC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChain (CLDC) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Laying the foundation for an interoperable, distributed web, CloudChain (CLDC)...

