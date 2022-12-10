Read full article on original website
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music community
On Friday, Kevo Muney assisted in putting a bright grin on the faces of several South Memphis youngsters. Dr. Marrio "Smiles" Thomas and Muney, 22, collaborated to provide 40 Memphis Delta Prep fifth students with complimentary dental cleanings.
Janet Jackson, Ludacris announce Memphis concert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis next year. The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is returning to the stage for the first time in four years in the highly anticipated Together Again Tour. Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris, will be joining Jackson as a […]
The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes
Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
Producer Boo Mitchell among Black artists set to be honored at Memphis ball
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In celebration of four decades of service to Greater Memphis, The Memphis Black Arts Alliance (MBAA) is hosting the largest event in its history, The Memphis Black Arts Legacy Honors & Ball. The ball will honor African American artists from Memphis who have made an outstanding...
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Family, friends say missing University of Memphis student vanished the night before graduation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation. The Memphis Police department issued a City Watch alert for Wilson over the weekend. He’s described as 6″ tall, 240 pounds, with black braids.
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 holds annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck to make Christmas magical for children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath’s 21st annual Toy Truck wrapped up, giving thousands of Mid-South a magical Christmas. Porter-Leath also teamed up with International Paper, who donated a check for $25,000 on Saturday. Rachel Ozols Purdom, the community engagement coordinator at International Paper, said they love partnering with Porter-Leath...
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
localmemphis.com
Annual 'Tree of Faith, Hope and Love' giveaway held at Hospitality Hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spreading a little holiday cheer was the focus of an event put on by Baptist and Christ Community Health Services on Friday. Their annual "Tree of Faith, Hope and Love" event provided lunch to the homeless as well as backpacks filled with gifts and other items to keep recipients warm during the winder.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Westwood. MPD has several streets surrounding Cimmaron Drive blocked off with crime scene tape. Action News 5 has a crew there gathering information.
Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
