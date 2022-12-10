Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.

