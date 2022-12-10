ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift

By Abby Kiesa
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ep0wS_0je0NlVh00

Voting booths stand side by side on July 29, 2022, at the Shawnee County Elections Office. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The November 2022 midterms have come and gone, but there are potential lasting implications that could influence the next election season.

One is that young people, aged 18 to 29, had one of the highest voter turnouts in a midterm election in recent history, according to our early analysis.

Specifically, an estimated 27% of eligible voters in that age group turned out to the polls in 2022, according to research by my team at CIRCLE — a research group at Tufts University focused on youth civic engagement. This marks only the second time in the last 30 years that more than 1 in 4 voters under 30 voted in a midterm cycle. In 2018, approximately 31% of young people voted.

It was young people’s support for Democratic candidates, specifically, that led them to have a major impact on elections in key states this year. Their votes were influential or outright decisive in several close races won by Democrats, such as Nevada’s senate election . The same was true in the Georgia senate and Arizona gubernatorial races.

Voter turnout across all age groups tends to be significantly lower in midterm elections than in presidential elections.

Young people, though, have historically voted at even lower rates than older adults in general. This trend has begun to change, with double-digit increases in youth turnout between 2014 and 2018 and between 2016 and 2020 .

As a scholar of young people’s participation in democracy , I think the youth vote in 2022 underscores much of what works to increase young people’s electoral participation.

More registration, more votes

For starters, there was higher youth voter registration in 2022 than in 2018 in many states, including Michigan, Nevada and Kansas. Young political and civic leaders and voters also connected to issues that affect their lives — such as abortion rights — in this election.

These trends also highlight what could help lessen ongoing challenges to get more young people to vote. There are voting laws, for example, that make it easier to register and vote .

What happened in November 2022

The overall 27% youth turnout rate is only one part of the story.

This was the 10th election cycle in a row in which 18- to 29-year-olds supported Democratic House candidates by at least a 10-point margin, according to CIRCLE’s analysis of the Edison Research data.

This year, young voters preferred Democratic House candidates by a 28-point margin . Youth of color, young women and LGBTQ youth supported Democrats by an even wider margin .

Young voters’ preference at the polls was markedly different from that of other age groups. Nationally, voters ages 30 to 44 preferred House Democrats by only 4 percentage points, and voters over the age of 65 preferred House Republicans by more than 10 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCt8u_0je0NlVh00

Young activists attend a Voting Rights Amendment Act rally in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Why did it happen

Many reporters have asked me and my colleagues who contributed to this article — including Alberto Medina, CIRCLE’s communications team lead, and Ruby Belle Booth, CIRCLE’s elections coordinator — why youth voter turnout dropped in 2022 below the 2018 levels.

Throughout 2022, there were some signs that youth participation in the midterms would be relatively strong, including the number of young people already registered to vote . However, in that same analysis, my colleagues and I found that voter registration among 18- and 19-year-olds was lagging compared to 2018.

Supporting these young people to vote remains an enduring challenge .

Many campaigns and organizations rely on the existing voter rolls and other lists of registered voters to conduct outreach, so they often miss these potential new voters. That’s compounded by another issue: Young people are less inclined than other voters to identify or register with a political party .

Politics is personal

Instead, many young people approach politics based on the issues they care about.

In 2018, for example, the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, which killed 17 people, led more young people to vote for candidates they felt would do more to curb gun violence.

A number of high-profile climate change protests in 2020 also appeared to boost youth voter turnout that year .

In 2020, many young voters focused on racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement, following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. That spurred considerable political engagement , like participating in public protests, that connected to a major increase in youth voter turnout between 2016 and 2020.

In 2022, young people continued to push for change on issues they consider personal, like climate change, gun violence and racial justice.

And after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, abortion rose to the top of young people’s issues of concern.

While nearly 3 in 4 young people said they favor legal abortion, both young people who are for and against abortion rights said this was a top issue for them.

Our analysis of exit poll data found that young voters were the only age group to cite abortion as their top reason for voting . Other groups of voters over 30 said that inflation was their top priority.

Implications for 2024 and beyond

Millions more young people born after 1996 will reach voting age by 2024. Their political power will only grow in the years to come, while those over the age of 65 will make up a declining share of the population and the electorate.

What that shift means for election results will depend on how political parties and other political and civic groups engage young people.

In recent years, most young people have voted for Democrats. This is a shift from just 20 years ago, when voters under 30 split their vote fairly evenly between Democratic and Republican candidates .

But Republicans lag Democrats when it comes to directly communicating with young people. Just less than 1 in 3 people aged 18 to 29 said they heard from the Republican Party or the Donald Trump campaign in the month before Election Day in 2020. Half of young people, conversely, said they heard from the Democratic Party or Joe Biden’s campaign.

There are other actions and policies that could get more people under 30 to the polls.

Preregistration, which allows young people to register to vote at age 16 so they’re ready to cast a ballot once they turn 18, can increase youth turnout, but it’s only available in 16 states . Other policies and efforts by election administrators to get more young people to vote can vary widely across states, leading to major differences in participation. In 2020, youth turnout varied from 32% in South Dakota to 67% in New Jersey .

Young people’s estimated 27% turnout rate in 2022 marks a near-record for an age group that has historically participated at lower rates in midterm elections. Whether this is a long-term trend or not will depend on whether communities and political groups implement the changes that research suggests can lead to sustained increases in youth voter turnout.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

AG-elect Kobach taps primary election rival Mattivi as KBI Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped former preliminary election rival Tony Mattivi as the next Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he will nominate Tony Mattivi - who ran against Kobach in the...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice for Arizona.” “​​When […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map

TOPEKA — Kansas officials worry the state will lose part of its share of a $42.5 billion federal investment in broadband expansion because the Federal Communications Commission commissioned a “grossly inadequate” map of existing services. The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in Kansas. The state faces a Jan. 13 deadline to […] The post Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Lawmakers plan to introduce medical marijuana legislation at start of session

TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. […] The post Lawmakers plan to introduce medical marijuana legislation at start of session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Keystone Pipeline has history of spills, warnings and fines. Kansas spill is largest yet.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal regulators have issued warnings repeatedly over the life of the Keystone pipeline that operators aren’t doing enough to prevent corrosion and don’t follow proper construction procedures. But despite a history of warnings and large spills, the Keystone pipeline failed again last week, dumping 14,000 barrels — or 588,000 gallons — […] The post Keystone Pipeline has history of spills, warnings and fines. Kansas spill is largest yet. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for winning a […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Audit shows Kansas agencies still have significant IT flaws, gaps in IT security training

TOPEKA — Kansas auditors found serious flaws in several state agencies’ IT security measures, according to survey results spanning from January 2020 to December of this year. The audit of 21 state agencies and school districts tested 40-50 IT security and control items. One entity was audited twice and counted as two separate entities. Out […] The post Audit shows Kansas agencies still have significant IT flaws, gaps in IT security training appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Making connections with government and elected officials will improve Kansas for everyone

I must be living in a bubble. Someone recently asked me, “What’s your jam?” and I wasn’t sure what they meant. According to The Free Dictionary, that phrase is slang for “something one particularly prefers, desires, enjoys, or cares about.” And even though I had never heard it before a month ago, suddenly it is […] The post Making connections with government and elected officials will improve Kansas for everyone appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Libraries serve communities, not aggrieved parents. Kansans can learn from challenged books.

Libraries hold a conflicted place our collective imagination. To many of us — to me personally — they’re magical. We were first exposed to worlds of imagination and ideas on the shelves of our local libraries. To others, these buildings serve as indispensable community gathering spots, places to learn and meet and share. But to […] The post Libraries serve communities, not aggrieved parents. Kansans can learn from challenged books. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Transgender Kansans face energized enemies. The words you use can make a difference.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Iridescent Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post Transgender Kansans face energized enemies. The words you use can make a difference. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts. The Supreme Court […] The post Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy