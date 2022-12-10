Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Culleoka boys, girls sweep visiting Zion Christian
A tough early schedule has resulted in some setbacks for Culleoka, but those tests seemed to pay off in Tuesday’s matchup with cross-county rival Zion Christian. Behind post Bo Gilliam, the Warriors built a 10-point cushion 30 seconds into the second period and held off the visitors’ late charge for a 54-47 victory.
mainstreetmaury.com
Early scholarship offers to McClure, Hall put Maury County football on map
Power 5, and particularly Southeastern Conference, football coaches have had little reason of late to venture down Interstate 65 out of Nashville much past I-840 in recent years to check out talent. Those travel plans appear set to change over the next few years.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
williamsonhomepage.com
Former Titans OL named athletic director at Brentwood Academy
Brentwood Academy wasn’t without an athletic director for long. The school announced the hire of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jason Mathews to the position on Monday. He will replace Cody White, who stepped down on Nov. 30 as AD and head football coach but will remain in those roles through June.
Elizabethton native Jason Witten possibly seeking high school job at Lipscomb
(WJHL) — Another guy who knows a thing or two about our Player of the year award is Elizabethton native Jason Witten, who might be looking to move closer to home. The Nashville Tennessean is reporting tonight was on the Lipscomb Academy campus on Monday according to multiple sources….Witten who has coached the past two […]
atozsports.com
There’s a perfect option to join Tennessee Vols on-field coaching staff
December has proven to be an extremely busy month for Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee only plays one game this month — against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 — but there are plenty of other tasks that are occupying Heupel’s time right now.
mainstreetmaury.com
Music and Miracles helps Miracle League inch closer to goal
The Miracle League of Columbia hosted their Music and Miracles event last week at The Mulehouse with special musical guests Rory Feek and Runaway June. Quickly, Miracle League of Columbia has become one of the most supported causes in the county, something board chair Juli Beck is proud to proclaim.
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury County students participate in Belmont concert
Five Maury County students were among 450 members of the Belmont Oratorio and orchestra who recently performed in Belmont School of Music Professor Jeffrey Ames’s masterwork, “Requiem for Colour.”. Summer Roberts of Columbia, Isabella Melius of Spring Hill, Faith Middleton of Columbia, Cameron Terry of Columbia and Bojer...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
TMZ.com
TSU Football Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Player's Car In Jealous Rage
1:08 PM PT -- TSU officials said in a statement the school "is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously." They added, "TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time."
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
rejournals.com
Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville
Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
mainstreetmaury.com
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
myez999.com
Clarksville forecast: After a week filled with rain, it looks like we will finally get a small window of sunshine on Monday as highs look to stay in the mid-50s.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a week filled with rain, it looks like we will finally get a small window of sunshine on Monday as highs look to stay in the mid-50s. The sunshine won’t last long, however, as cloudy skies are back Monday night, with showers possible...
thecountrynote.com
Mikayla Lane’s Sweet-Sounding Version of Beloved Gospel Hymn ‘I’ll Fly Away’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Emerging songstress Mikayla Lane releases her sweet-sounding version of the beloved gospel hymn, “I’ll Fly Away,” and the accompanying music video, which was exclusively premiered by the The Christian Beat today. To stream and download “I’ll Fly Away,” click HERE.
Comments / 0