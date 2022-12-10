ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Culleoka boys, girls sweep visiting Zion Christian

A tough early schedule has resulted in some setbacks for Culleoka, but those tests seemed to pay off in Tuesday’s matchup with cross-county rival Zion Christian. Behind post Bo Gilliam, the Warriors built a 10-point cushion 30 seconds into the second period and held off the visitors’ late charge for a 54-47 victory.
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Titans OL named athletic director at Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy wasn’t without an athletic director for long. The school announced the hire of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jason Mathews to the position on Monday. He will replace Cody White, who stepped down on Nov. 30 as AD and head football coach but will remain in those roles through June.
BRENTWOOD, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Music and Miracles helps Miracle League inch closer to goal

The Miracle League of Columbia hosted their Music and Miracles event last week at The Mulehouse with special musical guests Rory Feek and Runaway June. Quickly, Miracle League of Columbia has become one of the most supported causes in the county, something board chair Juli Beck is proud to proclaim.
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
SMYRNA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury County students participate in Belmont concert

Five Maury County students were among 450 members of the Belmont Oratorio and orchestra who recently performed in Belmont School of Music Professor Jeffrey Ames’s masterwork, “Requiem for Colour.”. Summer Roberts of Columbia, Isabella Melius of Spring Hill, Faith Middleton of Columbia, Cameron Terry of Columbia and Bojer...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
rejournals.com

Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN

