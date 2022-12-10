The Philadelphia Eagles handled business, again. This time, it was over their division rival in the New York Giants, but in a dominant fashion as they win 48-22. This win was a bit different though, as it allowed the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth in just Week 14 of the 2022 season. At 12-1, they are one of the first teams to do so this season.

