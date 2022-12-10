ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive excellent news overnight

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Updates on Russell Wilson after he suffered a concussion versus Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback had his best performance of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. He and the offense started slow, but they caught fire in the second half. It was extremely impressive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, his game ended a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Titans cut ties with veteran

The Tennessee Titans are making a bit of a surprise move this week. According to reports, the team is releasing veteran linebacker Ola Adeniyi. Adeniyi has been a solid depth piece for the Titans’ rushing unit on defense, but they are moving on from him. Adeniyi spent the first...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bengals suffer huge loss despite fifth consecutive win

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Browns on Sunday for their fifth consecutive win and seventh victory in their last eight games, improving to 9-4. However, this particular triumph came with a price. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, suffered a broken wrist against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy explains incident on the sideline

The Denver Broncos played their best game of the season which unfortunately still ended in a loss. Even with the score being close, there were still some frustrations early in the game. While the score was 34-28, the game was getting very out of hand at one point of the...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

The lack of Sean Payton is holding back one Saints’ star

The New Orleans Saints have had an identity for years and years. They get the ball into their playmakers’ hands early on often. For whatever reason, that identity has disappeared this season. One of their best talents, Alvin Kamara, has not seen nearly enough opportunities for the offense. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Cowboys get major scare before kickoff vs Texans

This was not ideal for the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Jayron Kearse was helped off the field during pre-game warm-ups with an apparent leg injury. However, shortly after, Kearse came back out on the field. It’s unclear what happened and Kearse will test the injury out before the game commences.
atozsports.com

Mike Vrabel answers big question regarding Todd Downing

When you ask a Tennessee Titans fan who is most to blame for the team’s underwhelming 7-6 start to the 2022 season, you will likely hear one name being called out more than the rest: Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The Titans second-year play-caller is the first name brought...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa critiques offense after ‘unacceptable’ performance

The Miami Dolphins’ (8-5) offense came up short in Sunday night’s 23-17 loss on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6). The Dolphins’ passing game looked out of rhythm at times, playing a major factor in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opening the game 3-of-17 passing. The Standard.
atozsports.com

Broncos’ HC provides an update that we all needed to hear

During the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a scary sight happened. We saw a player go down, and it didn’t look good. On Monday, the Broncos’ first-year head coach provided us with an update on what looked like Russell Wilson being knocked unconscious against the Chiefs.
DENVER, CO

