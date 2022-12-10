Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
atozsports.com
Updates on Russell Wilson after he suffered a concussion versus Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback had his best performance of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. He and the offense started slow, but they caught fire in the second half. It was extremely impressive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, his game ended a...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott makes firm promise after coming through in the clutch
The Dallas Cowboys, at least on paper, were supposed to demolish the 1-10-1 Texans on Sunday. However, the nine-win Cowboys were in a battle for 60 minutes, proving once again that any team can be beaten on any Sunday. A big reason the Cowboys were in such a tough battle...
Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
atozsports.com
Titans cut ties with veteran
The Tennessee Titans are making a bit of a surprise move this week. According to reports, the team is releasing veteran linebacker Ola Adeniyi. Adeniyi has been a solid depth piece for the Titans’ rushing unit on defense, but they are moving on from him. Adeniyi spent the first...
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni did something after the win that he almost never does
The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely destroyed the New York Giants in their first divisional matchup of the season. There are a ton of people that thought the game would be somewhat close, but Philadelphia put that to bed. The Eagles were able to win by way of a balanced attack. The...
atozsports.com
Why the Eagles’ mindset after beating the Giants should scare the rest of the NFC
The Philadelphia Eagles handled business, again. This time, it was over their division rival in the New York Giants, but in a dominant fashion as they win 48-22. This win was a bit different though, as it allowed the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth in just Week 14 of the 2022 season. At 12-1, they are one of the first teams to do so this season.
atozsports.com
Bengals suffer huge loss despite fifth consecutive win
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Browns on Sunday for their fifth consecutive win and seventh victory in their last eight games, improving to 9-4. However, this particular triumph came with a price. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, suffered a broken wrist against the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy explains incident on the sideline
The Denver Broncos played their best game of the season which unfortunately still ended in a loss. Even with the score being close, there were still some frustrations early in the game. While the score was 34-28, the game was getting very out of hand at one point of the...
atozsports.com
The lack of Sean Payton is holding back one Saints’ star
The New Orleans Saints have had an identity for years and years. They get the ball into their playmakers’ hands early on often. For whatever reason, that identity has disappeared this season. One of their best talents, Alvin Kamara, has not seen nearly enough opportunities for the offense. In...
atozsports.com
Titans’ defender has a valid reason for some of the team’s struggles
In Week 14, the Tennessee Titans simply did not get it done. The timing of an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars could not have been much worse. Everyone knows that the Titans fired their general manager in the middle of the week last week. They’re in first place in...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get major scare before kickoff vs Texans
This was not ideal for the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Jayron Kearse was helped off the field during pre-game warm-ups with an apparent leg injury. However, shortly after, Kearse came back out on the field. It’s unclear what happened and Kearse will test the injury out before the game commences.
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel answers big question regarding Todd Downing
When you ask a Tennessee Titans fan who is most to blame for the team’s underwhelming 7-6 start to the 2022 season, you will likely hear one name being called out more than the rest: Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The Titans second-year play-caller is the first name brought...
atozsports.com
Tua Tagovailoa critiques offense after ‘unacceptable’ performance
The Miami Dolphins’ (8-5) offense came up short in Sunday night’s 23-17 loss on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6). The Dolphins’ passing game looked out of rhythm at times, playing a major factor in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opening the game 3-of-17 passing. The Standard.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has a strong message for the haters after blowout win
Jalen Hurts is now in the top spot of the MVP race. Many people already had him there, which is okay, but after the game Patrick Mahomes had against the Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterback has sole possession of that top spot, in my opinion. You have to factor...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ HC provides an update that we all needed to hear
During the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a scary sight happened. We saw a player go down, and it didn’t look good. On Monday, the Broncos’ first-year head coach provided us with an update on what looked like Russell Wilson being knocked unconscious against the Chiefs.
Comments / 1