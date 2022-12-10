Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Early scholarship offers to McClure, Hall put Maury County football on map
Power 5, and particularly Southeastern Conference, football coaches have had little reason of late to venture down Interstate 65 out of Nashville much past I-840 in recent years to check out talent. Those travel plans appear set to change over the next few years.
mainstreetmaury.com
Culleoka boys, girls sweep visiting Zion Christian
A tough early schedule has resulted in some setbacks for Culleoka, but those tests seemed to pay off in Tuesday’s matchup with cross-county rival Zion Christian. Behind post Bo Gilliam, the Warriors built a 10-point cushion 30 seconds into the second period and held off the visitors’ late charge for a 54-47 victory.
mainstreetmaury.com
Music and Miracles helps Miracle League inch closer to goal
The Miracle League of Columbia hosted their Music and Miracles event last week at The Mulehouse with special musical guests Rory Feek and Runaway June. Quickly, Miracle League of Columbia has become one of the most supported causes in the county, something board chair Juli Beck is proud to proclaim.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury County students participate in Belmont concert
Five Maury County students were among 450 members of the Belmont Oratorio and orchestra who recently performed in Belmont School of Music Professor Jeffrey Ames’s masterwork, “Requiem for Colour.”. Summer Roberts of Columbia, Isabella Melius of Spring Hill, Faith Middleton of Columbia, Cameron Terry of Columbia and Bojer...
Maury County community remembers fallen deputy Brad Miller
While trying to direct traffic around a construction zone Monday night, his patrol car was hit by another driver. He died as a result. He was 68.
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
mainstreetmaury.com
EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ
Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
mainstreetmaury.com
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
WKRN
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road
Family prays for a miracle after teen injured in …. Family prays for a miracle after teen injured in crash. Mookie Betts to feed 50 at local assisted living …. Mookie Betts to feed 50 at local assisted living facility. Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time …
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
10 Christmas light displays in Middle Tennessee
Festive light displays are up and running across Middle Tennessee. Many fan favorites have returned for another year to keep spreading holiday cheer.
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
mainstreetmaury.com
Somebody's hero: Maury deputy saved lives, lit up a room
Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland had no reservations calling Reserve Deputy Brad Miller a hero during a press conference on Wednesday morning. Miller was killed in a traffic accident on Hwy. 43 North on Monday night, while working as a patrol vehicle on construction detail. “Hero is a term used...
