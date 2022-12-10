ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Culleoka boys, girls sweep visiting Zion Christian

A tough early schedule has resulted in some setbacks for Culleoka, but those tests seemed to pay off in Tuesday’s matchup with cross-county rival Zion Christian. Behind post Bo Gilliam, the Warriors built a 10-point cushion 30 seconds into the second period and held off the visitors’ late charge for a 54-47 victory.
mainstreetmaury.com

Music and Miracles helps Miracle League inch closer to goal

The Miracle League of Columbia hosted their Music and Miracles event last week at The Mulehouse with special musical guests Rory Feek and Runaway June. Quickly, Miracle League of Columbia has become one of the most supported causes in the county, something board chair Juli Beck is proud to proclaim.
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury County students participate in Belmont concert

Five Maury County students were among 450 members of the Belmont Oratorio and orchestra who recently performed in Belmont School of Music Professor Jeffrey Ames’s masterwork, “Requiem for Colour.”. Summer Roberts of Columbia, Isabella Melius of Spring Hill, Faith Middleton of Columbia, Cameron Terry of Columbia and Bojer...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ

Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break

Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
UNION CITY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road

Family prays for a miracle after teen injured in …. Family prays for a miracle after teen injured in crash. Mookie Betts to feed 50 at local assisted living …. Mookie Betts to feed 50 at local assisted living facility. Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time …
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Somebody's hero: Maury deputy saved lives, lit up a room

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland had no reservations calling Reserve Deputy Brad Miller a hero during a press conference on Wednesday morning. Miller was killed in a traffic accident on Hwy. 43 North on Monday night, while working as a patrol vehicle on construction detail. “Hero is a term used...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

