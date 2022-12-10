Age 70 of Annandale, passed away unexpectedly on December 9th. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Friday, from 9 to 10 AM, also at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for “Chris” Steinhoff will be held Friday, December 16th at 10:30 AM at the St. Timothy Catholic Church of Maple Lake, with burial following at the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.

ANNANDALE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO