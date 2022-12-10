ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

krwc1360.com

CP Holiday Train Returns to Wright County Tonight (Wednesday)

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Wright County tonight (Wednesday) for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Holiday Train made virtual stops for two years, but will be back this year with in-person stops tonight in Loretto, Buffalo and Annandale in our area. Canadian Pacific...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
spartanspeaks.com

The Holiday Train Rolls Through Town

The Canadian Pacific Railway keeps the train tracks of the upper Midwest and Canada fun during the holiday season! The CP Holiday Train is a fun and festive family activity. The Holiday Train is now in its 24th year. The train is connected with donation opportunities like Toys for Tots, and local food shelves.
LORETTO, MN
krwc1360.com

NourishingHOPE Produce and Dairy Drop-off Today (Monday)

Residents are reminded of a free produce and dairy product drop-off today (Monday) at several locations in our area. NourishingHOPE will provide boxes of the fresh products for drive-through pickup beginning at 4 PM today until supplies run out. Locations include the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Corcoran, Light of...
DELANO, MN
New Prague Times

Long-time community influence laid to rest

Andrew Regenscheid was laid to rest Dec. 10 at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. Regenscheid had a long-standing influence on the Montgomery area community. More on this in Dec. 15 issue of the Messenger.
MONTGOMERY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota girl battling cancer gets special Christmas surprise

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An early Christmas surprise came Sunday for a family that needs a little love. Ruby Streefland is battling cancer, so the organization called "Best Christmas Ever" stopped by to brighten their spirits. At a home in Crystal, the rescue rigs aren’t just racing toward a...
CRYSTAL, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Gary Megaw

Age 79 of Buffalo, passed away December 3rd. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of services at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Memorial Services for Gary Megaw will be held Monday, December 19th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Buffalo. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

Christine “Chris” Steinhoff

Age 70 of Annandale, passed away unexpectedly on December 9th. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Friday, from 9 to 10 AM, also at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for “Chris” Steinhoff will be held Friday, December 16th at 10:30 AM at the St. Timothy Catholic Church of Maple Lake, with burial following at the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN

