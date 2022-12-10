Read full article on original website
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
krwc1360.com
CP Holiday Train Returns to Wright County Tonight (Wednesday)
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Wright County tonight (Wednesday) for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Holiday Train made virtual stops for two years, but will be back this year with in-person stops tonight in Loretto, Buffalo and Annandale in our area. Canadian Pacific...
spartanspeaks.com
The Holiday Train Rolls Through Town
The Canadian Pacific Railway keeps the train tracks of the upper Midwest and Canada fun during the holiday season! The CP Holiday Train is a fun and festive family activity. The Holiday Train is now in its 24th year. The train is connected with donation opportunities like Toys for Tots, and local food shelves.
krwc1360.com
NourishingHOPE Produce and Dairy Drop-off Today (Monday)
Residents are reminded of a free produce and dairy product drop-off today (Monday) at several locations in our area. NourishingHOPE will provide boxes of the fresh products for drive-through pickup beginning at 4 PM today until supplies run out. Locations include the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Corcoran, Light of...
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin Cities
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into the Union Depot in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, around 6:45 PM on Monday, December 12th, greeted by thousands of people following a stop in Cottage Grove early that evening. The train returned for the first time in three years following back-to-back virtual concerts during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
krwc1360.com
Life Celebration Today (Monday) for Longtime Montrose Resident, Businessman, Lee Carver, Jr.
Friends and family will remember a longtime Montrose resident and businessman at a life celebration today. Lee Carver, Jr. passed away December 2nd at the age of 84. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockford High School, and was a U-S Army veteran. Lee worked in the rubber manufacturing industry...
kvsc.org
Early School Closures Tuesday for St. Cloud District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen
Both St. Cloud School District 742 and Sartell-St. Stephen are letting students out of school two hours early Tuesday. St. Cloud Superintendent Laurie Putnam is recognizing the winter weather heading to the area and aside from classes, all after school programs, athletics, adult basic education, McKinley ALC classes are cancelled Tuesday.
New Prague Times
Long-time community influence laid to rest
Andrew Regenscheid was laid to rest Dec. 10 at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. Regenscheid had a long-standing influence on the Montgomery area community. More on this in Dec. 15 issue of the Messenger.
fox9.com
Minnesota girl battling cancer gets special Christmas surprise
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An early Christmas surprise came Sunday for a family that needs a little love. Ruby Streefland is battling cancer, so the organization called "Best Christmas Ever" stopped by to brighten their spirits. At a home in Crystal, the rescue rigs aren’t just racing toward a...
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
Janet Jackson returning to Minnesota with Xcel Energy Center show
Legendary pop artist Janet Jackson will be coming back to Minnesota in May as part of the “Together Again” tour, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of “The Velvet Rope” and the 30-year anniversary of “janet”
kduz.com
Schedule for December 13 – Weather Permitting
Dec 13- Gymnastics-Annandale at Maple Lake.
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Frey says a new work group will look to bring people back to downtown Minneapolis
With businesses continuing to move out of downtown Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey says that a new work group will look to bring the city back to its once vibrant feeling.
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
Anoka County's Minnesota Wildlife Center gets national attention
Tucked away in the country, in Stacy Minnesota, sits the Wildlife Science Center. It is home to 120 wolves, 3 black bears, 4 mountain lions, several birds and other reptiles. The center has its roots in as research facility started in 1976.
krwc1360.com
Gary Megaw
Age 79 of Buffalo, passed away December 3rd. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of services at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Memorial Services for Gary Megaw will be held Monday, December 19th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Buffalo. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Christine “Chris” Steinhoff
Age 70 of Annandale, passed away unexpectedly on December 9th. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Friday, from 9 to 10 AM, also at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for “Chris” Steinhoff will be held Friday, December 16th at 10:30 AM at the St. Timothy Catholic Church of Maple Lake, with burial following at the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MnDOT: Crews are monitoring conditions and preparing for upcoming storm
MINNEAPOLIS — With a winter storm moving into the Twin Cities this week, businesses like Tom Thomson's hardware store are now hoping a potential snowstorm brings big business. "I've been here for 18 years, and the shop has been here since 1912," he said. "We sell a lot more...
