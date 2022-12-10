What channel is The Match on in 2022? How to watch Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match

Have you been paying attention to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? If not, it might be time to direct your attention to what's going on in the Crescent City. It wasn't too long ago that The Sporting News' Kyle Irving issued an advisory that Williamson and the Pelicans were on the verge of establishing themselves as contenders in the West. After a few resounding statements, consider their contender status established.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO