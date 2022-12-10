ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

What channel is The Match on in 2022? How to watch Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: TV channel, live stream, time for Warriors vs. Bucks Tuesday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than this. On Tuesday, two of the NBA's biggest stars go head-to-head when Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks host Stephen Curry's Warriors. It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Warriors, but Curry has been spectacular. He's averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds through 24 games, numbers that are as good as — if not better — than his unanimous MVP season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son

With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Warriors' Draymond Green accuses ejected fan of threatening his life in latest incident involving fans and NBA players

A fan was thrown out of the Warriors-Bucks game on Tuesday after exchanging words with Golden State forward Draymond Green. During the third quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the free throw line, a fan sitting courtside heckled Green, who then responded before running to the other end of the floor. Just over a minute later, at the next stoppage, Green pointed out the fan to a referee who notified security. The fan was then ejected and escorted out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sporting News

'My goodness' - Scottish punter confuses NFL with classic rugby play

Scottish NFL punter Jamie Gillan has confused American football fans and officials alike after drop-kicking the ball as he botched a snap for the New York Giants. Former rugby player Gillan dropped the ball during his side’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend, a move that one pundit described as a ‘near disaster’, before kicking it off the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
Sporting News

Zion Williamson, the MVP race and 1st place in the West: Pelicans win streak powering the NBA's hottest story

Have you been paying attention to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? If not, it might be time to direct your attention to what's going on in the Crescent City. It wasn't too long ago that The Sporting News' Kyle Irving issued an advisory that Williamson and the Pelicans were on the verge of establishing themselves as contenders in the West. After a few resounding statements, consider their contender status established.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy