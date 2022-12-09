Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 12/31/22, Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/5/23, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/31/22. As a percentage of IBP's recent stock price of $87.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Installed Building Products Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when IBP shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.07% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

1 DAY AGO