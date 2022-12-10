Read full article on original website
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Basketball vs Salina South tonight at the SAC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams host the Cougars of Salina South at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action of KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5 fm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams plus...
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
K-State president visits central-Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
