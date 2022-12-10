ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
K-State president visits central-Kansas as part of community tour

Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
