Wichita high school basketball prospect Andrell Burton scores 40 points in Campus win
Find scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games in the Wichita area.
🏀 Salthawks sweep Salina South Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch High Salthawk basketball teams overcame slow starts to win over Salina South Tuesday night at the Salthawk Activity Center. In the girls contest, Hutchinson trailed 10-1 after one quarter before bouncing back to lead 21-16 at the break 36-24 after three and win 44-28.
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Basketball vs Salina South tonight at the SAC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams host the Cougars of Salina South at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action of KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5 fm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams plus...
🎥 🏈 FB: Dragons set for title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 1 Hutchinson (11-0) is set for a rematch with No. 3 Iowa Western (8-2) Wednesday in War Memorial Stadium for the national championship. The two teams met in the regular-season finale in a matchup for the ages. Hutchinson blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to win 29-28 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Nov. 12.
🏀 Shockers rout MVSU; Break 38-year-old school record
WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. It's the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools.
Hutchinson Blue Dragons to play for a national championship
The Hutchinson Blue Dragons will play for an NJCAA national championship on Wednesday.
Additional security at Prairie Hills Middle School Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
Wichita State men’s basketball hopes to avoid another upset against a SWAC opponent
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State men’s basketball put together one of their best shooting performances that sailed them to an 81-63 win over Longwood. Head coach Isaac Brown pulled Jaron Pierre Jr. and walk-on Malvion Flanagan off the bench, and they made an impact. Pierre Jr. had a career day, a game-high 20 points, […]
308 Board hears from Boys and Girls Club
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation on the Boys & Girls Club at Avenue A at their meeting on Monday. Skip Wilson, former Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Club, presented a schematic drawing showing the plans to create a vestibule at the northwest entrance of Avenue A. The goal is to provide a more structured and secure environment that matches the work completed at Shadduck Park.
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
🏀 WBB: Kansas takes down Wichita State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball improved to 9-0 Sunday afternoon, defeating Wichita State in convincing fashion 72-52 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are now 9-0 for just the fourth time in program history and first time since opening the 2019-20 season 11-0. The 20-point rout over Wichita State is good for Kansas’ seventh-straight win over an opponent by 20 or more points. The last time the Jayhawks had a seven-game streak with a winning margin of 20+ points came in 1980.
Sports Headlines for Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 15 points, the Wichita State Shockers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 71-48 on Tuesday night. The Shockers are now 6-4 on the season, while the Delta Devils fell to 1-10. LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70. Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021. Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead. Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead. Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech.
Torchy’s Tacos founder responds to closures; also, what to do with unused gift cards
A couple of Wichita taco shops closed unexpectedly after business on Sunday, and now a competitor is honoring their gift cards.
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Dense fog advisory in effect for central and south central Kansas
Wichita area residents began the day Sunday with fog and freezing temperatures, and a repeat is expected for Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday night into Monday for much of western, central and south central Kansas, and the advisory extended into western Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, and it includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Sumner, and Marion counties.
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
McKenzie Paint & Body, Inc. keeps it simple in South Hutch
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Dave Coonce has decided that McKenzie Paint & Body is going to do the little things right, and that's a daily task. "My father bought the business from Larry McKenzie in 1986 and I bought it from my dad in 2015," Coonce said. "Larry was like family."
Great Plains Getting New Leader
One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
