Statesville Record & Landmark
Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book
Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Early donations to Lonely Children's Fund bring in $3,552
The first donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund have started arriving and total $3,552. The goal of the Lonely Children’s Fund is to provide extras, from Christmas gifts to fees to school pictures, for the children in foster care in Iredell County. The hope is to raise $30,000.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
charlotteonthecheap.com
New Year’s Eve at the Bell Tower in Salisbury
Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department is presenting New Year’s Eve at the Bell Tower, at 120 South Church Street, Salisbury, North Carolina. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in Charlotte!. This free event takes place Saturday, December 31st, 2022,...
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
WBTV
Rowan County appoints new Animal Services Director
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County announces that Maria Pannell of Salisbury has been appointed as the new Director of Animal Services. Maria takes over from retiring Director, Bob Pendergrass. “Maria is one of the most dedicated and effective employees that I have ever worked with,” said Bob. “Her...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Santa came to town Sunday in Statesville Christmas Parade
For more photos of the Statesville Christmas Parade please see page A3, online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina.
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa Claus
Though the skies were a bit gray, and the weather a little chilly, it was a beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Statesville Christmas Parade, an event that has delighted young and old for generations.
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The astonishing transformation of one local city continues. Almost 20 years ago Kannapolis was the site of one of the biggest manufacturing job losses in state history when Pillowtex shut down, but since that time, the city has reinvented itself by making bold moves like purchasing nearly 50 acres of downtown property in the hope that developers would take interest.
20-year-old man arrested in connection with Alexander County school break-in
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Taylorsville said Jesse Powell, 20, of Morganton, is accused of breaking into a high school and stealing cash. Powell and a juvenile broke into Alexander Central High School Sunday night without the alarm going off, investigators said. Faculty at the school discovered about...
WBTV
Props stolen from nativity scene at Alexander Co. church, authorities say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating the theft of props from a church nativity scene in Alexander County. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, all of the antique props – except for the Three Wise Men props – were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in the Taylorsville area.
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
qcnews.com
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
Pedestrian crossing Independence Boulevard pronounced dead at Charlotte hospital
Pedestrians crossing Independence Boulevard have been an issue for years.
Neighbors concerned by developers’ plans for new community near Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A new development proposed for a popular area in Matthews is receiving pushback from the neighbors who already live in the area. The master-planned community would sit on 82 acres at Stallings Road and Idlewild Road not far from the Interstate 485 interchange. The land is...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thanksgiving Day shooting victim dies; case now being investigated as a homicide
A man who was shot on Thanksgiving Day has died. Derryck Duane Turner, 32,was removed from life support Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release. The SPD’s news release said that officers responded to the Lakeview Drive area on Thanksgiving Day regarding a person who was shot while riding a dirt bike.
