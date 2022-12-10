Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Boxing Scene
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Want Usyk, The Man Who Made Joshua Cry Like a Little Girl
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took a few more verbal swipes at former two-time beltholder and domestic rival Anthony Joshua. Fury and Joshua were in talks to face each other earlier this month. A deal never came to fruition, with Fury instead being forced to take part in a trilogy...
Boxing Scene
Shinard Bunch Secures Hard-Fought Decision Win Over Hank Lundy
Welterweight Shinard Bunch overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought unanimous decision over former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy Friday night at the Newtown Athletic Club (aka “The NAC”) in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania. Scores were 95-93, 97-91, and 98-90 for Bunch, who improved to 20-1-1...
Boxing Scene
Michael Conlan: I Want To Fight For a World Title as Soon as Possible
Last Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Olympian Michael Conlan blew away Karim Guerfi in a single round. The win was a big return after he suffered a shocking knockout loss to WBA "regular" featherweight champion Leigh Wood earlier this year. Also on Saturday, Luis Alberto Lopez captured...
Boxing Scene
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington Could Still Happen Next Summer, Says Hearn
Former two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington is still in position for big fights, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Some of the options include a domestic showdown with WBA champion Leigh Wood at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground or a potential trip to the United States for a big fight.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Refutes That He's Lacking Confidence: “I Know I Got It, Are You Dumb?”
Teofimo Lopez has never appeared unnerved inside the squared circle. However, following a shaky performance this past weekend against Sandor Martin, Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) began questioning his own abilities in the ring. “Do I still have it?” Asked Lopez to his handlers after eking out a close split decision...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Believes He Will Take Down Liam Smith in Eight Rounds
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. believes that he will batter upcoming opponent, former world champion Liam Smith, when they collide on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. Eubank was scheduled to fight Conor Benn in a high-profile showdown back in October. Their bout was scrapped after Benn tested...
Boxing Scene
Cecilia Braekhus: I Just Wanted To Get Back in The Ring!
On Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, one of the greats of women’s boxing, former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, will return to the ring for the first time since March of 2021 to face Marisa Joana Portillo. It’s an eight-round undercard fight, far from the...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Makes Weight On 2nd Attempt Ahead Of Undisputed Clash With Paul Butler
Naoya Inoue overcame a brief scare to move forward in his quest to create history. The three-division and reigning lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion needed two tries to make weight for his undisputed championship with WBO titlist Paul Butler. Both boxers ultimately hit the mark ahead of a fight that—barring a draw or No-Contest—will crown the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the three or four belt era.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Karen Chukhadzhian Showdown: "I Really Wanted That Stanionis Fight"
After being forced to twiddle his thumbs and play the waiting game, Jaron “Boots” Ennis reluctantly accepted that his hard work will go unrewarded...at least for now. Although the 25-year-old phenom has successfully worked his way to the mandatory position in the IBF sanctioning body, a showdown against Errol Spence Jr. had become increasingly unlikely.
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder
Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Extends Promotional Pact With Sampson Boxing
Sampson Lewkowicz has revealed that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. “I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Lewkowicz. “David is in line for...
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: I Would Give Myself an "A" - But I Ain’t Stop Him
Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) passed the toughest test of his career by soundly defeating three-time world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3, 21 KOs) via eight-round unanimous decision. Davis controlled the fight from beginning to end with his speed, power and superior skills. Scores: 80-72 3x.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Boxing Scene
Inoue On Accomplishing Undisputed Goal At 118: I Plan To Do The Same At Super Bantamweight
Naoya Inoue is finished with the bantamweight division but is far from done with chasing history. The unbeaten three-division champ became the first-ever Japanese boxer to claim undisputed championship status in the three- or four-belt era following his eleventh-round knockout of Paul Butler. Inoue added the WBO title to his collection that already included the lineal, WBA, WBC and IBF bantamweight titles following his one-sided destruction of England’s Butler on Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
