How many Morocco players were born in other countries? List of World Cup squad members born in Spain, France and Canada

Kylian Mbappé’s worst play of the night happened before the game. While warming up for France’s eventual 2-0 World Cup semifinal win over Morocco, Mbappé accidentally struck a French fan in the face with an errant shot. Mbappé ran over to apologize and check on the fan, who was also being helped by the people around him. There’s no official word on what ended up happening to the man in question, but the series of photographs taken around the incident is certainly dramatic. Previous 1 of 4 Next The injured man is at the center of most of them, surrounded by fans tending to him with...

19 MINUTES AGO