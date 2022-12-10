How many Morocco players were born in other countries? List of World Cup squad members born in Spain, France and Canada

Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe drilled World Cup fan in dramatic warm-up mistake
Kylian Mbappé’s worst play of the night happened before the game. While warming up for France’s eventual 2-0 World Cup semifinal win over Morocco, Mbappé accidentally struck a French fan in the face with an errant shot. Mbappé ran over to apologize and check on the fan, who was also being helped by the people around him. There’s no official word on what ended up happening to the man in question, but the series of photographs taken around the incident is certainly dramatic. Previous 1 of 4 Next The injured man is at the center of most of them, surrounded by fans tending to him with...
French crowds celebrate World Cup victory against Morocco
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. Riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.”
Kylian Mbappe's idol? Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo was the player France star grew up admiring
France star Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming football's biggest superstar. At the age of just 23, he's already become one of the game's best players, if not the best player on the planet right now. He's pretty much already received the torch from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the top of the game for well over a decade.
Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Julian Alvarez goal from midfield: Argentina star scores on solo run in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez was not meant to be playing this central of a role for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina squad is bursting with attacking talent, with the presence of Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada, and many others around the roster.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
What time is World Cup final? TV schedule, channel, live stream, kickoff, start time to watch Qatar showpiece
Sixty three games after Qatar and Ecuador launched the curious spectacle of a winter edition, the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us. The most prestigious game in football featured three goals in both halves when France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 final, although fans expecting another glut of goals might note that both previous finals had been decided by a single goal.
